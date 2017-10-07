No Ams On The Pier

From King of the Road and the Volcom video to the Am Scramble and a new Toy Machine part on the horizon it was a no brainer to bump Axel into the pro ranks. The only question was how to do it? Ed enlisted the help of Axel’s girlfriend, Lizzie Armanto, to bring him down to his home turf of the HB Pier to drop the surprise. –Ben Karpinski



New roomies, Provost and Leabres

Ed had a plan over at the Lifeguard tower

Blake Carpenter with Axel’s pro ad

Any chance I can put in a request over the loud speaker?

Heavy pier credentials

False alarm

Jeremy with a sneak peak of the graphic

Or should we say graphics

“Attention on the Pier, there are no ams allowed on the pier. I repeat no ams allowed. This means you Axel.”

Surprise Axel!

You’re pro!

“I thought he was just making fun of me.”

Thanks Tower Zero

#DailyHBpierPhoto

Tempster approved

The pro power couple



Quick Face Time with Mom back in Belgium

Congrats Axel!

Mission accomplished



That moment you realize there was never any Banzai bowl