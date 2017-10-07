No Ams On The Pier
From King of the Road and the Volcom video to the Am Scramble and a new Toy Machine part on the horizon it was a no brainer to bump Axel into the pro ranks. The only question was how to do it? Ed enlisted the help of Axel’s girlfriend, Lizzie Armanto, to bring him down to his home turf of the HB Pier to drop the surprise. –Ben Karpinski
New roomies, Provost and Leabres
Ed had a plan over at the Lifeguard tower
Blake Carpenter with Axel’s pro ad
Any chance I can put in a request over the loud speaker?
Heavy pier credentials
False alarm
Jeremy with a sneak peak of the graphic
Or should we say graphics
“Attention on the Pier, there are no ams allowed on the pier. I repeat no ams allowed. This means you Axel.”
Surprise Axel!
You’re pro!
“I thought he was just making fun of me.”
Thanks Tower Zero
#DailyHBpierPhoto
Tempster approved
The pro power couple
Quick Face Time with Mom back in Belgium
Congrats Axel!
Mission accomplished
That moment you realize there was never any Banzai bowl
