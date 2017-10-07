Thrasher Magazine

No Ams On The Pier

7/10/2017

From King of the Road and the Volcom video to the Am Scramble and a new Toy Machine part on the horizon it was a no brainer to bump Axel into the pro ranks. The only question was how to do it? Ed enlisted the help of Axel’s girlfriend, Lizzie Armanto, to bring him down to his home turf of the HB Pier to drop the surprise. –Ben Karpinski

1 750pxNew roomies, Provost and Leabres

 

2 750pxEd had a plan over at the Lifeguard tower

 

3 750pxBlake Carpenter with Axel’s pro ad

 

4 750pxAny chance I can put in a request over the loud speaker?

 

5 750pxHeavy pier credentials

 

6 750pxFalse alarm

 

7 750pxJeremy with a sneak peak of the graphic

 

8 750pxOr should we say graphics

 

9 750px“Attention on the Pier, there are no ams allowed on the pier. I repeat no ams allowed. This means you Axel.”

 

10 750pxSurprise Axel!

 

11 750pxYou’re pro!

 

12 750px“I thought he was just making fun of me.”

 

13 750pxThanks Tower Zero

 

14 750px#DailyHBpierPhoto

 

15 750pxTempster approved

 

16 750pxThe pro power couple


17 750pxQuick Face Time with Mom back in Belgium

 

18 750pxCongrats Axel!

 

19 750pxMission accomplished


20 750pxThat moment you realize there was never any Banzai bowl

