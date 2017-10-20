Palace's "Palasonic" Premiere Photos
It was honor to come all the way to London to see the Palace Palasonic video premiere, which took place in MWADLANDS, a new skatepark built to look like the old Radlands. The park will be free for the whole winter, and it has a viewing room which made for an amazing, intimate gathering of friends and family for the premiere of the video. The party continued into the night and the skatepark turned into a dance floor with Rory and Tim Westwood supplying the tunes. Thanks, Palace, for having me and Greg Finch for saving me. It was great night. —Atiba
Lucien and his proud Mum
Gareth and Lewis Sexy
Rory killed it in the video and so did Kyron with the tunes. Mad love
Palace hype man
Country trifecta: Javier from Spain, Brady from England and Josh from Australia
Music geniuses/connoisseurs Will Bankhead and Ferg
Lev and homie
Pyramid aka the dance floor
Legend Tim Westwood
Gareth shotgunning
Chewwwwwwy Cannon, best name is skateboarding
Pryce, Lev and a Rolex
Lev, Karim and Don Julio 1942
Rippers Karim, Javier and Zered
Lev and Jäger
Lev introduces the video
Crowd in a trance
Crowd stoked
The team
Lucas, Blondey and Lev
The best: Lev and Gareth
-
9/26/2017
Emerica's "Young Emericans" Premiere PhotosThe young ones, the old ones and all of Pedlow skatepark rolled to Baker Boys to watch the Young Emericans Zach Allen, Kader Sylla and Victor Aceves kill it. Good work, Bucky Gonzalez. —Atiba Jefferson
-
9/13/2017
Dime Glory Challenge 2017 VideoIt’s impossible to totally recreate the insanity of Dime's Glory Challenge, but this edit comes real damn close. Thank you Dime, DC, Joe Valdez, Sluggo, Scientology, and SPEED. Until next time...
-
9/13/2017
Dime Glory Challenge 2017 PhotosThings were heated in Montreal this year and we’ve got the photos to back it up. This should whet your appetite while we prepare the video edit for tomorrow.
-
9/12/2017
That’s What You Get When You Funk With BakerTristan spent the weekend in Montreal, Canada, with DC for the Dime Glory Challenge, but upon his return Baker was waiting for him at LAX.
-
8/28/2017
Burnout: SaturdazeThe stars came out for the LA premier of “Saturdays,” Birdhouse’s first full-length video in ten years. Bros, babes, the Bird, proud parents and Clive Dixon turned pro! Where were you?!