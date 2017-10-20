Thrasher Magazine

Palace's "Palasonic" Premiere Photos

10/20/2017

It was honor to come all the way to London to see the Palace Palasonic video premiere, which took place in MWADLANDS, a new skatepark built to look like the old Radlands. The park will be free for the whole winter, and it has a viewing room which made for an amazing, intimate gathering of friends and family for the premiere of the video. The party continued into the night and the skatepark turned into a dance floor with Rory and Tim Westwood supplying the tunes. Thanks, Palace, for having me and Greg Finch for saving me. It was great night. —Atiba

 

Palace Premiere photo17 750pxLucien and his proud Mum

 

Palace Premiere photo6 750pxGareth and Lewis Sexy

 

Palace Premiere photo13 750pxRory killed it in the video and so did Kyron with the tunes. Mad love

 

Palace Premiere photo16 750pxPalace hype man

 

Palace Premiere photo5 750pxCountry trifecta: Javier from Spain, Brady from England and Josh from Australia

 

Palace Premiere photo11 750pxMusic geniuses/connoisseurs Will Bankhead and Ferg

 

Palace Premiere photo21 750pxLev and homie

 

Palace Premiere photo8 750pxPyramid aka the dance floor

 

Palace Premiere photo12 750pxLegend Tim Westwood

 

Palace Premiere photo7 750pxGareth shotgunning

 

Palace Premiere photo14 750pxChewwwwwwy Cannon, best name is skateboarding

 

Palace Premiere photo20 750pxPryce, Lev and a Rolex

 

Palace Premiere photo1 750pxLev, Karim and Don Julio 1942

 

Palace Premiere photo4 750pxRippers Karim, Javier and Zered

 

Palace Premiere photo2 750pxLev and Jäger

 

Palace Premiere photo19 750pxLev introduces the video

 

Palace Premiere photo9 750pxCrowd in a trance

 

Palace Premiere photo10 750pxCrowd stoked

 

Palace Premiere photo15 750pxThe team

 

Palace Premiere photo18 750pxLucas, Blondey and Lev

 

Palace Premiere photo3 750pxThe best: Lev and Gareth

