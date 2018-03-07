Nike x Hockey's "Killshot" Demo Photos
For years now the guys at Pawnshop have dreamt of doing a parking-lot demo outside the shop. The only problem is that they’re on a busy street and have no parking lot. Where there’s a will, there’s a way, though, and with the help of Nike SB and Hockey, Pawnshop was able to block off College Avenue in downtown Covina and throw one hell of a “parking-lot” demo in celebration of the new Killshot shoe. —Ben Karpinski
Followed the skate rats down to Pawnshop
They really did it! College Ave. is closed!
Now let’s just hope this thing is skateable
Anthony Piscopo putting on the finishing touches
Really coming together nicely
“Down for a game of SKATE?” “Yeah, whatever officer.”
Did not see that one coming. Should have got his number for the next homie going on KOTR
Franky and Eliane made it out
Shimizu sighting!
Patrick Ryan sparks off the sesh with a nosepick. She’s skateable, boys!
T takes it over the channel, three wheels out
Pawnshop employee Oscar had to get out from behind the counter and to soar over the hydrant
Covina legend Cornbread yanks his backside Noseblunt out to fakie
At this point the demo was going full throttle
Franky V channels his inner Tempster with a gap to lipslide
Joseph Campos got his back—side. Wait ’til you see his part in the new shop video
Donovon dips a Smith over the truck bed
Then yanked this 50-50 back in over the channel
Keith and Anthony, the brawn behind the Pawn
Levi closed out the demo with this dumptruck
Everyone had to get a piece
Even won 50 bucks, too. Congrats, Levi! Time to go watch the videos
AA and Shimizu checking out the basement
Everyone crammed into the shop for a double feature. Killshot was up first
Did I mention there was pizza?
Patrick Ryan snagged the best seat in the house
Vincent Alverez came to see the new shop video
Made it just in time
Standing room only
Between Killshot and the new Pawn video, Covina has a lot to be proud of. Congrats, guys!
And thanks for a killer demo, Pawnshop!
