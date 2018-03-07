Thrasher Magazine

Nike x Hockey's "Killshot" Demo Photos

7/03/2018

For years now the guys at Pawnshop have dreamt of doing a parking-lot demo outside the shop. The only problem is that they’re on a busy street and have no parking lot. Where there’s a will, there’s a way, though, and with the help of Nike SB and Hockey, Pawnshop was able to block off College Avenue in downtown Covina and throw one hell of a “parking-lot” demo in celebration of the new Killshot shoe. —Ben Karpinski

1 750pxFollowed the skate rats down to Pawnshop


2 750pxThey really did it! College Ave. is closed!


3 750pxNow let’s just hope this thing is skateable


4 750pxAnthony Piscopo putting on the finishing touches


5 750pxReally coming together nicely


6 750px“Down for a game of SKATE?” “Yeah, whatever officer.”


7 750pxDid not see that one coming. Should have got his number for the next homie going on KOTR


8 750pxFranky and Eliane made it out


9 750pxShimizu sighting!


10 750pxPatrick Ryan sparks off the sesh with a nosepick. She’s skateable, boys!


11 750pxT takes it over the channel, three wheels out


12 750pxPawnshop employee Oscar had to get out from behind the counter and to soar over the hydrant


13 750pxCovina legend Cornbread yanks his backside Noseblunt out to fakie


14 750pxAt this point the demo was going full throttle


15 750pxFranky V channels his inner Tempster with a gap to lipslide


16 750pxJoseph Campos got his back—side. Wait ’til you see his part in the new shop video


17 750pxDonovon dips a Smith over the truck bed


18 750pxThen yanked this 50-50 back in over the channel


19 750pxKeith and Anthony, the brawn behind the Pawn


20 750pxLevi closed out the demo with this dumptruck


21 750pxEveryone had to get a piece


22 750pxEven won 50 bucks, too. Congrats, Levi! Time to go watch the videos


23 750pxAA and Shimizu checking out the basement


24 750pxEveryone crammed into the shop for a double feature. Killshot was up first


25 750pxDid I mention there was pizza?


26 750pxPatrick Ryan snagged the best seat in the house


27 750pxVincent Alverez came to see the new shop video


28 750pxMade it just in time


29 750pxStanding room only


30 750pxBetween Killshot and the new Pawn video, Covina has a lot to be proud of. Congrats, guys!


31 750pxAnd thanks for a killer demo, Pawnshop!

