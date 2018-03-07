Nike x Hockey's "Killshot" Demo Photos

For years now the guys at Pawnshop have dreamt of doing a parking-lot demo outside the shop. The only problem is that they’re on a busy street and have no parking lot. Where there’s a will, there’s a way, though, and with the help of Nike SB and Hockey, Pawnshop was able to block off College Avenue in downtown Covina and throw one hell of a “parking-lot” demo in celebration of the new Killshot shoe. —Ben Karpinski



Followed the skate rats down to Pawnshop



They really did it! College Ave. is closed!



Now let’s just hope this thing is skateable



Anthony Piscopo putting on the finishing touches



Really coming together nicely



“Down for a game of SKATE?” “Yeah, whatever officer.”



Did not see that one coming. Should have got his number for the next homie going on KOTR



Franky and Eliane made it out



Shimizu sighting!



Patrick Ryan sparks off the sesh with a nosepick. She’s skateable, boys!



T takes it over the channel, three wheels out



Pawnshop employee Oscar had to get out from behind the counter and to soar over the hydrant



Covina legend Cornbread yanks his backside Noseblunt out to fakie



At this point the demo was going full throttle



Franky V channels his inner Tempster with a gap to lipslide



Joseph Campos got his back—side. Wait ’til you see his part in the new shop video



Donovon dips a Smith over the truck bed



Then yanked this 50-50 back in over the channel



Keith and Anthony, the brawn behind the Pawn



Levi closed out the demo with this dumptruck



Everyone had to get a piece



Even won 50 bucks, too. Congrats, Levi! Time to go watch the videos



AA and Shimizu checking out the basement



Everyone crammed into the shop for a double feature. Killshot was up first



Did I mention there was pizza?



Patrick Ryan snagged the best seat in the house



Vincent Alverez came to see the new shop video



Made it just in time



Standing room only



Between Killshot and the new Pawn video, Covina has a lot to be proud of. Congrats, guys!



And thanks for a killer demo, Pawnshop!