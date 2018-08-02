REAL Surprise for Ishod
2/08/2018
Last night, REAL skateboards surprised Ishod Wair with a board graphic drawn by Dessie Jackson, one of his favorite artists. One of the biggest problems with throwing a surprise party is getting the guest to show up without blowing the whole thing. So the guys told Ishod that there was a birthday party for Jim Thiebaud at Black and that he was supposed to bring the cake. Are you following this? It was a double surprise! —Joe Hammeke
I got to Black around 8pm and Robbie Brockel, John Erickson and Christian Alexander were already gettin' juiced
Nuge and Ernie Torres: Oklahomies
Jim T and Neckface
Neckface finally got his Skate Rock Mexico t-shirt. Thanks, Nito!
K-Huf and T-Huff
DJ Nuge pumping out the jams
Wristbands mean free drinks! Thanks, Real!
Ishod snuck in the back door around 9pm with the cake
Jim had no idea
Make a wish
Hey, you still got it
Totally looks like Jim
Okay, that was pretty good but…
Surprise!
Got you!
Dessie Jackson is an artist and friend of Ishod’s from Philly. She drew board graphics for him and K-Walks
Thank you
More wristbands for the crew. Ant Travis knows what's up
Ant, Ishod and Tim Fulton—these guys can stack some clips
Neckface, about to become Cakeface
Josh Landau of The Shrine and Easy eating his first meal of the day
Ishod’s graphic
and K-Walks'
When Big Ern starts to get outta hand you know last call is approaching
Tight work, guys. Good night!
I got to Black around 8pm and Robbie Brockel, John Erickson and Christian Alexander were already gettin' juiced
Nuge and Ernie Torres: Oklahomies
Jim T and Neckface
Neckface finally got his Skate Rock Mexico t-shirt. Thanks, Nito!
K-Huf and T-Huff
DJ Nuge pumping out the jams
Wristbands mean free drinks! Thanks, Real!
Ishod snuck in the back door around 9pm with the cake
Jim had no idea
Make a wish
Hey, you still got it
Totally looks like Jim
Okay, that was pretty good but…
Surprise!
Got you!
Dessie Jackson is an artist and friend of Ishod’s from Philly. She drew board graphics for him and K-Walks
Thank you
More wristbands for the crew. Ant Travis knows what's up
Ant, Ishod and Tim Fulton—these guys can stack some clips
Neckface, about to become Cakeface
Josh Landau of The Shrine and Easy eating his first meal of the day
Ishod’s graphic
and K-Walks'
When Big Ern starts to get outta hand you know last call is approaching
Tight work, guys. Good night!
-
2/07/2018
Easy InterviewCorey Duffel had a few laughs with Josh Landau, Jordan Jones and Don Nguyen as they talked about their band, Easy, and other good times.
-
2/02/2018
Globe's "Good Luck in Lisbon" Premiere PhotosThis past Thursday, at their store in Hermosa Beach, Globe premiered their new tour video, Good Luck in Lisbon, documenting their recent trip to Portugal. Check out some photos here.
-
1/03/2018
New from REALThe new drop from REAL is at skateshops now. The future is yours.
-
12/22/2017
A REAL Happy HolidayZion Wright wishing the Sheldon park locals and everyone a REAL happy holiday.
-
12/18/2017
SOTY 2017 Party PhotosFriday’s SOTY celebration in San Francisco was one for the ages, as Foy was crowned and Nickatina elevated the party to another level. Big ups to everyone that made it out.