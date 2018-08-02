REAL Surprise for Ishod

Last night, REAL skateboards surprised Ishod Wair with a board graphic drawn by Dessie Jackson, one of his favorite artists. One of the biggest problems with throwing a surprise party is getting the guest to show up without blowing the whole thing. So the guys told Ishod that there was a birthday party for Jim Thiebaud at Black and that he was supposed to bring the cake. Are you following this? It was a double surprise! —Joe HammekeI got to Black around 8pm and Robbie Brockel, John Erickson and Christian Alexander were already gettin' juicedNuge and Ernie Torres: OklahomiesJim T and NeckfaceNeckface finally got his Skate Rock Mexico t-shirt. Thanks, Nito!K-Huf and T-HuffDJ Nuge pumping out the jamsWristbands mean free drinks! Thanks, Real!Ishod snuck in the back door around 9pm with the cakeJim had no ideaMake a wishHey, you still got itTotally looks like JimOkay, that was pretty good but…Surprise!Got you!Dessie Jackson is an artist and friend of Ishod’s from Philly. She drew board graphics for him and K-WalksThank youMore wristbands for the crew. Ant Travis knows what's upAnt, Ishod and Tim Fulton—these guys can stack some clipsNeckface, about to become CakefaceJosh Landau of The Shrine and Easy eating his first meal of the dayIshod’s graphicand K-Walks'When Big Ern starts to get outta hand you know last call is approachingTight work, guys. Good night!