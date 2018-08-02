Thrasher Magazine

REAL Surprise for Ishod

2/08/2018
Last night, REAL skateboards surprised Ishod Wair with a board graphic drawn by Dessie Jackson, one of his favorite artists. One of the biggest problems with throwing a surprise party is getting the guest to show up without blowing the whole thing. So the guys told Ishod that there was a birthday party for Jim Thiebaud at Black and that he was supposed to bring the cake. Are you following this? It was a double surprise! —Joe Hammeke

01 750pxI got to Black around 8pm and Robbie Brockel, John Erickson and Christian Alexander were already gettin' juiced

02 750pxNuge and Ernie Torres: Oklahomies

03 750pxJim T and Neckface

04 750pxNeckface finally got his Skate Rock Mexico t-shirt. Thanks, Nito!

05 750pxK-Huf and T-Huff

06 750pxDJ Nuge pumping out the jams

07 750pxWristbands mean free drinks! Thanks, Real!

08 750pxIshod snuck in the back door around 9pm with the cake

09 750pxJim had no idea

10 750pxMake a wish

11 750pxHey, you still got it

12 750pxTotally looks like Jim

13 750pxOkay, that was pretty good but…

14 750pxSurprise!

15 750pxGot you!

16 750pxDessie Jackson is an artist and friend of Ishod’s from Philly. She drew board graphics for him and K-Walks

17 750pxThank you

18 750pxMore wristbands for the crew. Ant Travis knows what's up

19 750pxAnt, Ishod and Tim Fulton—these guys can stack some clips

20 750pxNeckface, about to become Cakeface

21 750pxJosh Landau of The Shrine and Easy eating his first meal of the day

22 750pxIshod’s graphic

23 750pxand K-Walks'

24 750pxWhen Big Ern starts to get outta hand you know last call is approaching

25 750pxTight work, guys. Good night!
