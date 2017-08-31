Rest In Peace: Preston "P-Stone" Maigetter
Nothing is more heartbreaking than hearing news that a loved one has passed away. It hits you like a ton of bricks. As I’m writing this now, I still haven’t moved an inch past the phase of shock, and I’m positive it’s because there’s no way Preston Maigetter has left us. There isn’t a stronger, more brimming-with-life person on this planet. I’m certain of it.
Preston was everything you could ever want in a human being. He loved his family and friends and skateboarding and life like no other person I’ve ever known. Preston is the guy you’d bring along if you were stranded on a island. He’d find the food, keep you safe, and eventually when search parties came to the rescue you’d tell them to turn back. You were gonna stay on that island with P-Stone.
From now until infinity, we’ll refuse to accept his passing. Preston hasn’t left us. He never will. Show your friends and family the love they deserve, the love that Preston always provided, and his spirit will never leave. Preston was with us yesterday, he’s right by our side today, and his heart guides us tomorrow and beyond. We love you, Big Dog.
-Tony Vitello
