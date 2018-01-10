Roger's "Revenge of the Radical" Premiere
Roger’s Back! This past Saturday at No-Comply skateshop in Austin, TX, we ceremoniously exhumed the corpse of Roger skateboards and partied with him Weekend at Bernie’s style. Part brand re-launch, part video premiere, part art show, part pizza party, part hangover predecessor—the night was all smiles and big love at the best little skateshop in Texas. Welcome back to the future of radical. My apologies to your parents. —Michael Sieben
Rolled up to 812 W. 12th street an hour early in case I needed to have a panic attack in the bathroom before the event started
Board wall looking hella scary. Hope somebody buys these things!
Couple of new ones. Logo ripoffs and poop jokes? We never claimed to be smart
Uh… yeah… let’s not talk about all those unsold Program boards in the back of the shop. Cool. Thanks
Pink champagne on ice? Nah, Lone Star, fool. It’s kinda like water except it helps you make bad decisions
Bentley servin’ ’em up. Cheers, Jayson
First in line, first out the door—Nick Fritz is a connoisseur of fine herbs and reptiles
Doors opened and the homies started rollin’ through. Austin Amelio, Panda and Ryan Thompson. Both these dudes skate for Roger because we know good things when we see them. Ryan’s ender in the video is completely ludicrous
Nothin’ but love for the Rip Riot crew!
Power couple—Dylan and Stevie
Good one, Dylan Photo: Shawn Collie
No-Comply co-owners Elias Bingham and Grant Jensen. Hug your local skateshop employees/owners if you got ’em. These guys hold the Austin scene down so hard
My man, Chris Batts!
And the award for best t-shirt of the night goes to… Dapper Dan!
OG Austin legend, Jon-Erik Palmer. This guy could probably ollie over your mom’s Hyundai
Texas is an open-carry state and Brian Gonterman ain’t afraid to flash his guns. Did I really just type that?
I’ve been skating with this dude since I was 15—Jason Schmale, Luling’s top-rated mini-ramp champ. Dahlstrom for life Photo: Shawn Collie
“Check it out.” Thanks for the love, Jake. Hope it didn’t make your parents frown forever
Time to head outside for the video premiere. There was easily another 500 people at the shop by the time the video started—I swear! Photo: Shawn Collie
Roger version 1.0 alumni, Max Taylor. If you need a reminder… Photo: Shawn Collie
Flint, Tito and John holdin’ it down. Forgot to get the dude in the back’s name, and for that I apologize. I also forgot to get the dog’s name. I blame the Lone Star
If you don’t think the kids are alright, you’re probably a dick
Life imitates art
Roof time! Grant ascends, Elias grins Photo: Shawn Collie
The man with the plan! Calvin Millar put this video together and we can’t thank him enough. It takes a village to raise a Roger Photo: Shawn Collie
And… begin Photo: Shawn Collie
Really good job, everybody. So stoked on how this one turned out. The video is digitally premiering today on this very website, so please click play and welcome Roger back to life. We promise not to change his name again for at least five years. Also, special thanks to No-Comply, Lone Star, Austin’s Pizza and Guayaki Yerba Mate for sponsoring the event. Also, also, thanks to everybody who came out to support our micro brand. We’re not the biggest skate company, but we might just be the worst. If you need a little Weed and Cobras in your life, please hit up No-Comply. They’ll take care of you Photo: Shawn Collie
