Roger's "Revenge of the Radical" Premiere

Roger's "Revenge of the Radical" Video Roger’s back with a fist-to-the-face fun-filled video reminding you why skateboarding is the best thing on Earth. Ever seen somebody fakie ollie over a tennis net? You have now! Click play. Get stoked. Weed and Cobras forever.

OJ Wheels' "Elite" Vol. 1 The OJ's crew is thick, with enough styles and approaches to please even the saltiest skater haters. If you can’t find some joy in this Elite vid then you’re probably a closet scooterer.

"HDeepfried" Video There’s some footy from Southern California, but this vid is mostly a celebration of the concrete playground we call San Francisco. This is one of the best things you’ll watch all year.

Zodiac Signs of Skateboarding 2018 Check out the weird world of skateboard astrology. The future is yours as the universe leads the way. The stars and sky would never lie, would they?