Rorschach Inkblot Test for Skaters

Illustrations by Adam Creagan and James Callahan

























lounging face-up on a sunny day (which is always better than face-down), check out the clouds above. What do you see? If you interpret their random forms as a frontside nosegrind, you're probably a skater. If you instead see a decomposed dead dude, you might be a psycho. Your mind tries to find patterns within chaos and that effort releases subconscious traits. Aspects of your true personality are thus revealed. This is the premise of the Rorschach inkblot test, a series of symmetrical shapes which are open to different interpretations.Take a spin through our own inkblots below and let's see where a creep like you falls on the lunatic spectrum.