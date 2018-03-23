Ryan Townley Pro Party Photos
3/23/2018
Ryan Townley went all in filming his part for Fetish and with countless clips to follow the guys at Welcome decided to flip the switch this past Thursday and turn him pro. Ryan thought he was going bowling and had no clue what was going on, making the surprise that much better. —Alex Papke
No better place to throw a surprise pro party than at a bowling alley—very unsuspecting
Nora was one of the first to show up
And yes, they have cider on tap
Boomer from Terrace in the house
Hey, I thought I was going to be the only paparazzi at this thing!
Ryan’s dad, Todd Townley, in the building
Special delivery!
Planning a surprise this big takes serious coordination. Ryan's mom setting up a game plan with the man in charge, Richie Valdez
“Damn, I should have gone with the cider, too”
A man of many surprises, Tom Remmilard
Welcome head honchos in the house: Shane Cox and (fresh to the braces game) Jason Celaya
They got t-shirts, too!
The men behind the scenes at Welcome. If you've ever ordered a box, there's a good chance one of these guys packed 'er up
Decor for the evening
Had to hang 'em in spots Townley wouldn’t see walking into to the place
Proud parents getting a sneak peek at Ryan's pro board
Goes without saying there’s gotta be free-drink tickets
And if bowling isn’t your thing, well, they have giant Jenga as well
Alex Samayoa going dad-cam style. These things are in right now, yeah?
The artist and his masterpiece
Deer in the headlights. Goes best with the collar up, right, Nora?
I was just as excited for the free food as well
Expect to see Nora as a bowling model in the coming months. Is there anything she can’t do?!
One hell of a stance. She wanted me to relay that this actually a strike, believe it or not
“I’m not sure that’s how you're suppose to hold it”
Lining up minutes before Ryan got there
The best surprise you can get! Rob Collins had to play it cool all day to surprise the guy!
It starts with confusion…
…then moves to disbelief…
…followed by hype…
…and right back to disbelief
The boys could barely control themselves!
And all the homies couldn’t have been more stoked
Ryan’s mom was leaking tears all night. It was a proud family moment, for sure. Congrats, Townley! You deserve it!
No better place to throw a surprise pro party than at a bowling alley—very unsuspecting
Nora was one of the first to show up
And yes, they have cider on tap
Boomer from Terrace in the house
Hey, I thought I was going to be the only paparazzi at this thing!
Ryan’s dad, Todd Townley, in the building
Special delivery!
Planning a surprise this big takes serious coordination. Ryan's mom setting up a game plan with the man in charge, Richie Valdez
“Damn, I should have gone with the cider, too”
A man of many surprises, Tom Remmilard
Welcome head honchos in the house: Shane Cox and (fresh to the braces game) Jason Celaya
They got t-shirts, too!
The men behind the scenes at Welcome. If you've ever ordered a box, there's a good chance one of these guys packed 'er up
Decor for the evening
Had to hang 'em in spots Townley wouldn’t see walking into to the place
Proud parents getting a sneak peek at Ryan's pro board
Goes without saying there’s gotta be free-drink tickets
And if bowling isn’t your thing, well, they have giant Jenga as well
Alex Samayoa going dad-cam style. These things are in right now, yeah?
The artist and his masterpiece
Deer in the headlights. Goes best with the collar up, right, Nora?
I was just as excited for the free food as well
Expect to see Nora as a bowling model in the coming months. Is there anything she can’t do?!
One hell of a stance. She wanted me to relay that this actually a strike, believe it or not
“I’m not sure that’s how you're suppose to hold it”
Lining up minutes before Ryan got there
The best surprise you can get! Rob Collins had to play it cool all day to surprise the guy!
It starts with confusion…
…then moves to disbelief…
…followed by hype…
…and right back to disbelief
The boys could barely control themselves!
And all the homies couldn’t have been more stoked
Ryan’s mom was leaking tears all night. It was a proud family moment, for sure. Congrats, Townley! You deserve it!
-
3/23/2018
Talkin' MOB with Ryan TownleyTake a few laps around Brea park with Townley on a fresh setup using the new clear graphic MOB grip.
-
3/19/2018
NHS' "Please Don't Grab My Boob!" Premiere PhotosThere's no better way to start off a double-feature video premiere than with a skate session and product toss at the Vans skatepark in Orange, CA, especially when you got free pizza courtesy of Pizzanista! Check out some photos here.
-
3/16/2018
NHS' "Please Don't Grab My Boob!" VideoLet the good times roll! This whole crew of female skaters put together an amazing edit. So rad. Featuring Lizzie Armanto, Nora Vasconcellos, Lacey Baker, Samarria Brevard, Allysha Le, Nicole Hause, Brighton Zeuner, Yndiara Asp and many others.
-
3/16/2018
NHS' "Please Don't Grab My Boob" ArticleWhen the top ladies of 'boarding hit the road to AZ, things heat up! Check the article (written by Nora!) from the April issue of the mag. There will be barf.
-
3/13/2018
Hall of Meat: Nora VasconcellosThat loveseat produces a world of hurt as Nora gets bounced and bodied.