Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Ryan Townley Pro Party Photos

3/23/2018
Ryan Townley went all in filming his part for Fetish and with countless clips to follow the guys at Welcome decided to flip the switch this past Thursday and turn him pro. Ryan thought he was going bowling and had no clue what was going on, making the surprise that much better. —Alex Papke

1 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxNo better place to throw a surprise pro party than at a bowling alley—very unsuspecting

2 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxNora was one of the first to show up

3 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxAnd yes, they have cider on tap

4 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxBoomer from Terrace in the house

5 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxHey, I thought I was going to be the only paparazzi at this thing!

6 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxRyan’s dad, Todd Townley, in the building

7 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxSpecial delivery!

8 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxPlanning a surprise this big takes serious coordination. Ryan's mom setting up a game plan with the man in charge, Richie Valdez

9 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750px“Damn, I should have gone with the cider, too”

10 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxA man of many surprises, Tom Remmilard

11 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxWelcome head honchos in the house: Shane Cox and (fresh to the braces game) Jason Celaya

12 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxThey got t-shirts, too!

13 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxThe men behind the scenes at Welcome. If you've ever ordered a box, there's a good chance one of these guys packed 'er up

14 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxDecor for the evening

15 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxHad to hang 'em in spots Townley wouldn’t see walking into to the place

16 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxProud parents getting a sneak peek at Ryan's pro board

17 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxGoes without saying there’s gotta be free-drink tickets

18 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxAnd if bowling isn’t your thing, well, they have giant Jenga as well

19 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxAlex Samayoa going dad-cam style. These things are in right now, yeah?

20 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxThe artist and his masterpiece

21 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxDeer in the headlights. Goes best with the collar up, right, Nora?

22 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxI was just as excited for the free food as well

23 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxExpect to see Nora as a bowling model in the coming months. Is there anything she can’t do?!

24 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxOne hell of a stance. She wanted me to relay that this actually a strike, believe it or not

25 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750px“I’m not sure that’s how you're suppose to hold it”

26 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxLining up minutes before Ryan got there

27 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxThe best surprise you can get! Rob Collins had to play it cool all day to surprise the guy!

28 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxIt starts with confusion…

29 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750px…then moves to disbelief…

30 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750px…followed by hype…

31 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750px…and right back to disbelief

32 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxThe boys could barely control themselves!

33 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxAnd all the homies couldn’t have been more stoked

34 RyanTownley ProParty photoPAPKE 750pxRyan’s mom was leaking tears all night. It was a proud family moment, for sure. Congrats, Townley! You deserve it!
  • 3/23/2018

    Talkin' MOB with Ryan Townley

    Talkin&#039; MOB with Ryan Townley
    Take a few laps around Brea park with Townley on a fresh setup using the new clear graphic MOB grip.
  • 3/19/2018

    NHS' "Please Don't Grab My Boob!" Premiere Photos

    NHS&#039; &quot;Please Don&#039;t Grab My Boob!&quot; Premiere Photos
    There's no better way to start off a double-feature video premiere than with a skate session and product toss at the Vans skatepark in Orange, CA, especially when you got free pizza courtesy of Pizzanista! Check out some photos here.
  • 3/16/2018

    NHS' "Please Don't Grab My Boob!" Video

    NHS&#039; &quot;Please Don&#039;t Grab My Boob!&quot; Video
    Let the good times roll! This whole crew of female skaters put together an amazing edit. So rad. Featuring Lizzie Armanto, Nora Vasconcellos, Lacey Baker, Samarria Brevard, Allysha Le, Nicole Hause, Brighton Zeuner, Yndiara Asp and many others. 
  • 3/16/2018

    NHS' "Please Don't Grab My Boob" Article

    NHS&#039; &quot;Please Don&#039;t Grab My Boob&quot; Article
    When the top ladies of 'boarding hit the road to AZ, things heat up! Check the article (written by Nora!) from the April issue of the mag. There will be barf.
  • 3/13/2018

    Hall of Meat: Nora Vasconcellos

    Hall of Meat: Nora Vasconcellos
    That loveseat produces a world of hurt as Nora gets bounced and bodied.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.