Ryan Townley Pro Party Photos

Ryan Townley went all in filming his part for Fetish and with countless clips to follow the guys at Welcome decided to flip the switch this past Thursday and turn him pro. Ryan thought he was going bowling and had no clue what was going on, making the surprise that much better. —Alex PapkeNo better place to throw a surprise pro party than at a bowling alley—very unsuspectingNora was one of the first to show upAnd yes, they have cider on tapBoomer from Terrace in the houseHey, I thought I was going to be the only paparazzi at this thing!Ryan’s dad, Todd Townley, in the buildingSpecial delivery!Planning a surprise this big takes serious coordination. Ryan's mom setting up a game plan with the man in charge, Richie Valdez“Damn, I should have gone with the cider, too”A man of many surprises, Tom RemmilardWelcome head honchos in the house: Shane Cox and (fresh to the braces game) Jason CelayaThey got t-shirts, too!The men behind the scenes at Welcome. If you've ever ordered a box, there's a good chance one of these guys packed 'er upDecor for the eveningHad to hang 'em in spots Townley wouldn’t see walking into to the placeProud parents getting a sneak peek at Ryan's pro boardGoes without saying there’s gotta be free-drink ticketsAnd if bowling isn’t your thing, well, they have giant Jenga as wellAlex Samayoa going dad-cam style. These things are in right now, yeah?The artist and his masterpieceDeer in the headlights. Goes best with the collar up, right, Nora?I was just as excited for the free food as wellExpect to see Nora as a bowling model in the coming months. Is there anything she can’t do?!One hell of a stance. She wanted me to relay that this actually a strike, believe it or not“I’m not sure that’s how you're suppose to hold it”Lining up minutes before Ryan got thereThe best surprise you can get! Rob Collins had to play it cool all day to surprise the guy!It starts with confusion……then moves to disbelief……followed by hype……and right back to disbeliefThe boys could barely control themselves!And all the homies couldn’t have been more stokedRyan’s mom was leaking tears all night. It was a proud family moment, for sure. Congrats, Townley! You deserve it!