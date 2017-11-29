Samarria Brevard's Pro Surprise

I rolled out to skate with some enjoi dudes on a fine autumn day in San Jose. ’Twas a mellow sesh with Lou, Wallin and Joe Red but it ended with a big surprise honoring enjoi’s one and only, Samarria Brevard. –Dan Zaslavsky

I was chilling on the sidewalk in SJ with these dudes; no one was really skating



Then all the sudden this chick came smashing down the sidewalk



Snaps, Samarria’s got ‘em



Stretching like she’s throwing down dance moves



Had to stop by San Jose’s EMB



Louie manned up and did some skating, although very nontraditional



Samarria didn’t wanna make him feel lonely



Count it



Later, Louie said we had some other business to take care of



Where the magic happens



Oh so this is how they do that



Hey, Samarria, come down here and start your acting career



Louie (the director): “I need you to take this rifle and shoot”



Loosen up; you got this



She’s a natural, just really embracing it



Phase II



Zack, your cue. WTF you doing though?



Shhhhhh…..









Got her!



The “no way”







Pure elation

The local cat then busted a move, probably showing off, hoping to make it someday



Nice job, Zack



Phase III, real quick



New gypsum board, stat



"I want you to do it like this"



And—action!





Perfect, first try



All in a day’s work. Congrats, Samarria!