Samarria Brevard's Pro Surprise

11/29/2017

I rolled out to skate with some enjoi dudes on a fine autumn day in San Jose. ’Twas a mellow sesh with Lou, Wallin and Joe Red but it ended with a big surprise honoring enjoi’s one and only, Samarria Brevard. –Dan Zaslavsky

 

 

DZA 0266 DZ 750pxI was chilling on the sidewalk in SJ with these dudes; no one was really skating


DZA 0254 DZ 750pxThen all the sudden this chick came smashing down the sidewalk


DZA 0284 DZ 750pxSnaps, Samarria’s got ‘em


DZA 0260 DZ 750pxStretching like she’s throwing down dance moves


DZA 0224 DZ 750pxHad to stop by San Jose’s EMB


DZA 0305 DZ 750pxLouie manned up and did some skating, although very nontraditional


DZA 0311 DZ 750pxSamarria didn’t wanna make him feel lonely


DZA 0312 DZ 750pxCount it


DZA 0320 DZ 750pxLater, Louie said we had some other business to take care of


DZA 0324 DZ 750pxWhere the magic happens


DZA 0333 DZ 750pxOh so this is how they do that


DZA 0347 DZ 750pxHey, Samarria, come down here and start your acting career


DZA 0353 DZ 750pxLouie (the director): “I need you to take this rifle and shoot”


DZA 0357 DZ 750pxLoosen up; you got this


DZA 0372 DZ 750pxShe’s a natural, just really embracing it


DZA 0393 DZ 750pxPhase II


DZA 0426 DZ 750pxZack, your cue. WTF you doing though?


DZA 0455 DZ 750pxShhhhhh…..


DZA 0462 DZ 750px


DZA 0464 DZ 750px

 

img 20Got her!


DZA 0468 DZ 750pxThe “no way”


img 22


DZA 0491 DZ 750pxPure elation

 

DZA 0345 DZ 750pxThe local cat then busted a move, probably showing off, hoping to make it someday


DZA 0521 DZ 750pxNice job, Zack


DZA 0524 DZ 750pxPhase III, real quick


DZA 0631 DZ 750pxNew gypsum board, stat


img 27"I want you to do it like this"


DZA 0572 DZ 750pxAnd—action!


DZA 0587 DZ 750px

 

DZA 0588 DZ 750px

 

DZA 0592 DZ 750px

 

DZA 0615 DZ 750pxPerfect, first try


DZA 0636 DZ 750pxAll in a day’s work. Congrats, Samarria!

