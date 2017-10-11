Shep Dawgs 5 Premiere Photos
Last night, Jacob Nunez and the boys premiered their latest at the Oceanside Pier stage, a spot with some skateboarding history dating back to the ’80s. Back in April of ’85, a guy named Street Scott had the “Somethin' Else” photo boardsliding a handrail at Golden Gate park. This was back before everything was filmed, so other than those who witnessed it, no one was sure how he got into or out of it. But in ’86 at a contest at the Pier stage in Oceanside, mid-run, Natas Kaupas (presumably inspired by Street Scott) tried to ollie to boardslide the north-stage handrail. That’s regarded as some of the first video documentation of someone trying to skate a handrail and from that point forward it was on. Thirty-one years later, Shep Dawgs 5 features some of the heaviest handrail skating to date, including a last-part ender-ender mind-melting boardslide by Taylor Kirby. —Joe Hammeke
Photos by Joe Hammeke and JT Rhodes
The Oceanside Pier stage
The handrail that Natas tried to boardslide in ’86. Watch T-Spliff’s part here tomorrow and see what he does on the rail on the other side of the stage
Paco and Riley setting up the projector
Bobby Long says, "Check the feed"
Merch table with the complete Shep Dawgs anthology
Shep Dads slangin' the goods
Speaking of Shep Dads, Mr. Rhoades and son Lannie
You already know this father/son duo
And one of the younger dads, Skate Mafia TM Dan Connelly and his son Fox
Speaking of Skate Mafia, Stephen Lawyer keepin' it camo with Emiliano
Feds and Sebo ventured from Venice
All the Dawgs to the stage
Pretty epic view
Shep Dawg photawg, JT Rhoades
Tanner Cribs, Poppa Kirby, Riley and Figgy in front of a massive premiere turnout
Bernardo and AJ Zavala, hang loose
Inland empire lensman Tim Aguilar and Blood Wizard’s Nolan Miskell
Taylor Kirby with Mom Dukes and his girlfriend. Last part—well deserved!
Feds beyond stoked! Congratulations, Jacob
Jacob and Riley wrapping things up after the show, DIY style
The Birdman’s favorite Shep Dawg, Rowan, with Jadd and Broose
Then Rowan tried to wrestle Figgy…
…not so fast
Well, look who’s back in the USA!
Dustin, Andrew Lutheran, Luke and Dan-Lu
Let’s take it to Larry’s
Larry’s Beach Club, where Figgy’s band Pharlee was playing the after party
Only problem was despite giving Riley a stack of wristbands, the place was already at capacity with the regular crowd. So no one was getting in unless someone left and it wasn’t looking promising
Larry’s parking-lot lurkage with Gustavo and Azaf on a day trip from TJ
Dylan Witkin texting but can’t get in
T-Spliff trying to hide behind a slice of pizza
Then Lan Man makes the call that, “It’s time to go!" Good job, all you Dawgs! Another killer vid to add to the anthology. Can't wait for number 6!
