Shep Dawgs 5 Premiere Photos

Last night, Jacob Nunez and the boys premiered their latest at the Oceanside Pier stage, a spot with some skateboarding history dating back to the ’80s. Back in April of ’85, a guy named Street Scott had the “Somethin' Else” photo boardsliding a handrail at Golden Gate park. This was back before everything was filmed, so other than those who witnessed it, no one was sure how he got into or out of it. But in ’86 at a contest at the Pier stage in Oceanside, mid-run, Natas Kaupas (presumably inspired by Street Scott) tried to ollie to boardslide the north-stage handrail. That’s regarded as some of the first video documentation of someone trying to skate a handrail and from that point forward it was on. Thirty-one years later, Shep Dawgs 5 features some of the heaviest handrail skating to date, including a last-part ender-ender mind-melting boardslide by Taylor Kirby. —Joe Hammeke

Photos by Joe Hammeke and JT Rhodes



The Oceanside Pier stage



The handrail that Natas tried to boardslide in ’86. Watch T-Spliff’s part here tomorrow and see what he does on the rail on the other side of the stage



Paco and Riley setting up the projector



Bobby Long says, "Check the feed"



Merch table with the complete Shep Dawgs anthology



Shep Dads slangin' the goods



Speaking of Shep Dads, Mr. Rhoades and son Lannie



You already know this father/son duo



And one of the younger dads, Skate Mafia TM Dan Connelly and his son Fox



Speaking of Skate Mafia, Stephen Lawyer keepin' it camo with Emiliano



Feds and Sebo ventured from Venice



All the Dawgs to the stage



Pretty epic view



Shep Dawg photawg, JT Rhoades



Tanner Cribs, Poppa Kirby, Riley and Figgy in front of a massive premiere turnout



Bernardo and AJ Zavala, hang loose



Inland empire lensman Tim Aguilar and Blood Wizard’s Nolan Miskell



Taylor Kirby with Mom Dukes and his girlfriend. Last part—well deserved!



Feds beyond stoked! Congratulations, Jacob



Jacob and Riley wrapping things up after the show, DIY style



The Birdman’s favorite Shep Dawg, Rowan, with Jadd and Broose



Then Rowan tried to wrestle Figgy…



…not so fast



Well, look who’s back in the USA!



Dustin, Andrew Lutheran, Luke and Dan-Lu



Let’s take it to Larry’s



Larry’s Beach Club, where Figgy’s band Pharlee was playing the after party



Only problem was despite giving Riley a stack of wristbands, the place was already at capacity with the regular crowd. So no one was getting in unless someone left and it wasn’t looking promising



Larry’s parking-lot lurkage with Gustavo and Azaf on a day trip from TJ



Dylan Witkin texting but can’t get in



T-Spliff trying to hide behind a slice of pizza



Then Lan Man makes the call that, “It’s time to go!" Good job, all you Dawgs! Another killer vid to add to the anthology. Can't wait for number 6!