Shut Up and Rumble

5/22/2017

The Texas transition ritual, Shut Up and Rumble, hits Dallas, Texas, June 3rd. If you’re in the area come out and witness multiple eras of vert becoming one, with the likes of Navs, Parts, Beckett, Craig Johnson, John Gibson, Crum, Wilkins and more.

