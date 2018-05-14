Skate Like A Girl's "WOF 9" Photos

Photo: Zorah Olivia

Photo: Norma Ibarra

Photo: Norma Ibarra

Photo: Norma Ibarra

Photo: Olga Aguilar

Photo: Norma Ibarra

Photo: Norma Ibarra

Photo: Olga Aguilar

Photo: Olga Aguilar

Photo: Olga Aguilar

Photo: Olga Aguilar

Photo: Olga Aguilar

Photo: Olga Aguilar

Photo: Olga Aguilar

Photo: Olga Aguilar

Photo: Olga Aguilar

Photo: Olga Aguilar

Photo: Olga Aguilar

Photo: Norma Ibarra

Photo: Olga Aguilar

Photo: Olga Aguilar

Photo: Olga Aguilar

Photo: Olga Aguilar

Photo: Olga Aguilar

Photo: Olga Aguilar

Photo: Olga Aguilar

Photo: Olga Aguilar

Photo: Olga Aguilar

Photo: Norma Ibarra

Photo: Kristin Ebeling

May 4-6th, 2018, marked the 9th annual Wheels of Fortune skateboarding showcase in Seattle, WA, hosted by Seattle-based non-profit Skate Like a Girl. Skaters from around the globe descended upon the Emerald City to participate in a jam-packed weekend of activities, culminating in a competition at All Together Skatepark, specifically highlighting female-identified, trans and non-binary individuals. Hundreds of rippers and fans showed up to take part in the action on Sunday. The parking lot outside boasted a bazaar of small women-led skate brands such as AllezOop, The Skate Witches, NEFS, and A Positive Seed, as well as everyone’s favorite: hot dogs and ice cream. Inside, the park was packed with what felt like a Ripley’s-Believe-It-or-Not amount of non-dude skaters, solidifying that this event is a far cry from your average contest. Many highlights made WOF 9 special, including an all-female judges panel, multiple impromptu dance parties and the entire crowd singing along to “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes. All day long, skaters of all ages and ability levels shredded the course to earn prizes and glory, battling their tricks and the Bikram Yoga-esque temperature of the park. In the end, three international up-and-coming skaters took the top spots: Florida’s Meagan Guy in 3rd, Colombia’s Ana Rendon in 2nd, and Japan’s Nanaka Fujisawa in 1st, with Jenn Soto taking home best trick with a kickflip backlip down the rail. See you next year May 3-5th, 2019!An international trio of up-and-coming rippers rocked their way to the top spots at Wheels of Fortune 9: Florida’s Meagan Guy in 3rd, Colombia’s Ana Rendon in 2nd, and Japan’s Nanaka Fujisawa in 1stThe inclusive vibe of Wheels of Fortune brought together mall grabbers, rockers and nosepickers alike. Solidarity is the new blackFriday’s welcome party kicked off the festivities and felt like a girls’ skateboarding highs-chool reunion. Alex White juggled the freshly-released The Skate Witchez zine issue ten, free beer and photo ops like a professional.Brightly-colored hair was officially added to the trends-to-watch list for girl skaters at WOF 9.Young Hanon Saito of Japan was locking into a smooth 50-50s all day longSouth America’s Ana Rendon pulled off frontside lipslides without failFlorida is home to some incredible skateboarders: Elissa Steamer, Fabiana Delfino and Sam Narvaez to name a few. Miami’s Clara Solar kept the legacy alive with boosted beanplants like these!A full house on Sunday, May 6th kept the skaters pumped, and also brought the room to hot yoga temperaturesJenn Soto, rocking a Sporty Spice-approved outfit, didn’t forget her kickflip back lips at homeNora focuses on judging the rippers of Wheels of Fortune 9Supreme style queen Beatrice Domond kickflipped out of the bankWall-to-wall she-redders packed ATS to watched the WOF 9 ripping go downLacey Baker reminded us how to properly tré flipHead Judge Alex White coaching her panel of scorekeepers: Lacey Baker, Nora Vasconcellos and Michelle Pezel, while Sam Narvaez lurksChristiana Means meant business with this kickflipJapan was definitely in the house this year!Pittsburgh ripper Amber Gedman went full send with this ollie down the three blockA giant crowd and giant festive balloons packed all 7,000 square feet of Seattle’s All Together SkateparkA murdered-out Jenn Soto murdered the down rail with this steezy back SmithMarie Dabbadie messed with this Texas plant on the four-foot QPFrom kickturns to kickflips, the next generation is ripping—they even know how to pose for group photos!Twelve-and-Under All Gender Division winners from left to right: Caden Smith, Ezra Doron, Ewan Shaw, Nels Rosen, Luke Rollert, and Yuno TakahashiBeginner boss women from left to right: Emma Borden, Nina Aguilar, and Shonny CharbonneauIntermediate top dogs from left to… you get the idea: Ian Gallagher, Steph LaVita, Maya Volpacchio, Dayana Young, and Clara FerréAdvanced Division top finishers from: Itzel Granados, Kaya Isa and Sara YamawakiFriendship is helping your friends up when they fall. These Canadian rippers, Bil and Ellyn, know the drillDespite wrecking her ankle in the last ten seconds of the final jam, Meagan Guy still came away with 3rd place in the Pro Division. Those 540 flips will be back in no time!Colombia’s Ana Rendon jacked her knee during the last moments of the Pro Final, but not before earning her 2nd place spot on the podium. Heal up soon, bud!It was no shirt, no problem for skateboarding legend Vanessa TorresPSA: Thrasher is for the children12 & Under1. Caden Smith2. Yuno Takahashi3. Ewan Shaw4. Ezra Doron5. Nels RosenBeginner1. Emma Borden2. Nina Aguilar3. Shonny Charbannew4. Cara Logel5. Marie EmilieIntermediate1. Ian Gallagher2. Clara Ferre3. Steph LaVita4. Dayana Young5. Marie Emilie30 & Up1. Kea Duarte2. JJ Jarisson3. Laura Silva4. Katta Sterner5. Jade Spotted EagleAdvanced1. Kaya Isa2. Itzel Granados3. Sora Yamawaki4. Lexi Briggs5. Marie DabbadiePro Final1. Nanaka Fujisawa2. Ana Rendon3. Meagan Guy4. Jenn Soto5. Lacey Baker