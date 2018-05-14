Thrasher Magazine

Skate Like A Girl's "WOF 9" Photos

5/14/2018
May 4-6th, 2018, marked the 9th annual Wheels of Fortune skateboarding showcase in Seattle, WA, hosted by Seattle-based non-profit Skate Like a Girl. Skaters from around the globe descended upon the Emerald City to participate in a jam-packed weekend of activities, culminating in a competition at All Together Skatepark, specifically highlighting female-identified, trans and non-binary individuals. Hundreds of rippers and fans showed up to take part in the action on Sunday. The parking lot outside boasted a bazaar of small women-led skate brands such as AllezOop, The Skate Witches, NEFS, and A Positive Seed, as well as everyone’s favorite: hot dogs and ice cream. Inside, the park was packed with what felt like a Ripley’s-Believe-It-or-Not amount of non-dude skaters, solidifying that this event is a far cry from your average contest. Many highlights made WOF 9 special, including an all-female judges panel, multiple impromptu dance parties and the entire crowd singing along to “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes. All day long, skaters of all ages and ability levels shredded the course to earn prizes and glory, battling their tricks and the Bikram Yoga-esque temperature of the park. In the end, three international up-and-coming skaters took the top spots: Florida’s Meagan Guy in 3rd, Colombia’s Ana Rendon in 2nd, and Japan’s Nanaka Fujisawa in 1st, with Jenn Soto taking home best trick with a kickflip backlip down the rail. See you next year May 3-5th, 2019!

WOF Zorah Olivia 31 750pxAn international trio of up-and-coming rippers rocked their way to the top spots at Wheels of Fortune 9: Florida’s Meagan Guy in 3rd, Colombia’s Ana Rendon in 2nd, and Japan’s Nanaka Fujisawa in 1st Photo: Zorah Olivia

NormaWOF 6LizzieFabiAudreyBreezy Shari RosieNormaAllyshaAngie 750pxThe inclusive vibe of Wheels of Fortune brought together mall grabbers, rockers and nosepickers alike. Solidarity is the new black Photo: Norma Ibarra

NormaWOF 3KristinEbelingAlexWhiteNora 750pxFriday’s welcome party kicked off the festivities and felt like a girls’ skateboarding highs-chool reunion. Alex White juggled the freshly-released The Skate Witchez zine issue ten, free beer and photo ops like a professional. Photo: Norma Ibarra

NormaWOF 4AudreyKristinNorma 750pxBrightly-colored hair was officially added to the trends-to-watch list for girl skaters at WOF 9. Photo: Norma Ibarra

19.WOF 9 Contest Hanon Saito Aguilar 750pxYoung Hanon Saito of Japan was locking into a smooth 50-50s all day long Photo: Olga Aguilar

NormaWOF 1AnaRendon 750pxSouth America’s Ana Rendon pulled off frontside lipslides without fail Photo: Norma Ibarra

NormaWOF 2ClaraSolar 750pxFlorida is home to some incredible skateboarders: Elissa Steamer, Fabiana Delfino and Sam Narvaez to name a few. Miami’s Clara Solar kept the legacy alive with boosted beanplants like these! Photo: Norma Ibarra

61.WOF 9 CONTEST AguilarJPG 750pxA full house on Sunday, May 6th kept the skaters pumped, and also brought the room to hot yoga temperatures Photo: Olga Aguilar

24.WOF 9 Contest Jenn Soto Aguilar 750pxJenn Soto, rocking a Sporty Spice-approved outfit, didn’t forget her kickflip back lips at home Photo: Olga Aguilar

56.WOF 9 CONTEST Aguilar 750pxNora focuses on judging the rippers of Wheels of Fortune 9 Photo: Olga Aguilar

27.WOF 9 Contest Beatrice Domond Aguilar 750pxSupreme style queen Beatrice Domond kickflipped out of the bank Photo: Olga Aguilar

57.WOF 9 Contest Aguilar 750pxWall-to-wall she-redders packed ATS to watched the WOF 9 ripping go down Photo: Olga Aguilar

34.WOF 9 Contest Lacey Baker Aguilar 750pxLacey Baker reminded us how to properly tré flip Photo: Olga Aguilar

63. Judges Aguilar 750pxHead Judge Alex White coaching her panel of scorekeepers: Lacey Baker, Nora Vasconcellos and Michelle Pezel, while Sam Narvaez lurks Photo: Olga Aguilar

41.WOF 9 Contest Christiana Means Aguilar 750pxChristiana Means meant business with this kickflip Photo: Olga Aguilar

62.Friends from Japan Aguilar 750pxJapan was definitely in the house this year! Photo: Olga Aguilar

49.WOF 9 Contest Aguilar.Amber Gedman Aguilar 750pxPittsburgh ripper Amber Gedman went full send with this ollie down the three block Photo: Olga Aguilar

DSC00929 750pxA giant crowd and giant festive balloons packed all 7,000 square feet of Seattle’s All Together Skatepark Photo: Olga Aguilar

NormaWOF 5JenSoto 750pxA murdered-out Jenn Soto murdered the down rail with this steezy back Smith Photo: Norma Ibarra 

50.WOF 9 Contest.Marie Dbbadie Aguilar 750pxMarie Dabbadie messed with this Texas plant on the four-foot QP Photo: Olga Aguilar

51.WOF 9 Contest Beginners Aguilar 750pxFrom kickturns to kickflips, the next generation is ripping—they even know how to pose for group photos! Photo: Olga Aguilar

52.WOF 9 Contest 12 Under Aguilar 750px Twelve-and-Under All Gender Division winners from left to right: Caden Smith, Ezra Doron, Ewan Shaw, Nels Rosen, Luke Rollert, and Yuno Takahashi Photo: Olga Aguilar

53.WOF 9 Contest Intermedieate Aguilar 750pxBeginner boss women from left to right: Emma Borden, Nina Aguilar, and Shonny Charbonneau Photo: Olga Aguilar

55.WOF 9 Contest Advanced Aguilar 750pxIntermediate top dogs from left to… you get the idea: Ian Gallagher, Steph LaVita, Maya Volpacchio, Dayana Young, and Clara Ferré Photo: Olga Aguilar

54.WOF 9 Contest Advanced Aguilar 750pxAdvanced Division top finishers from: Itzel Granados, Kaya Isa and Sara Yamawaki Photo: Olga Aguilar

58.WOF9 contest Injured Ellynb Frenchie Aguilar 750pxFriendship is helping your friends up when they fall. These Canadian rippers, Bil and Ellyn, know the drill Photo: Olga Aguilar

59.WOF9 Injured 3rdplace pro Meagan Aguilar 750pxDespite wrecking her ankle in the last ten seconds of the final jam, Meagan Guy still came away with 3rd place in the Pro Division. Those 540 flips will be back in no time! Photo: Olga Aguilar

60.WOF 9 injured 2ndplace Pro Anacleta Aguilar 750pxColombia’s Ana Rendon jacked her knee during the last moments of the Pro Final, but not before earning her 2nd place spot on the podium. Heal up soon, bud! Photo: Olga Aguilar

NormaWOF 7VanessaTorres 750pxIt was no shirt, no problem for skateboarding legend Vanessa Torres Photo: Norma Ibarra

Thrasher is for the children 750pxPSA: Thrasher is for the children Photo: Kristin Ebeling

Results:
12 & Under
1. Caden Smith
2. Yuno Takahashi
3. Ewan Shaw
4. Ezra Doron
5. Nels Rosen

Beginner
1. Emma Borden
2. Nina Aguilar
3. Shonny Charbannew
4. Cara Logel
5. Marie Emilie

Intermediate
1. Ian Gallagher
2. Clara Ferre
3. Steph LaVita
4. Dayana Young
5. Marie Emilie

30 & Up
1. Kea Duarte
2. JJ Jarisson
3. Laura Silva
4. Katta Sterner
5. Jade Spotted Eagle

Advanced
1. Kaya Isa
2. Itzel Granados
3. Sora Yamawaki
4. Lexi Briggs
5. Marie Dabbadie

Pro Final
1. Nanaka Fujisawa
2. Ana Rendon
3. Meagan Guy
4. Jenn Soto
5. Lacey Baker
