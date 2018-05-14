Skate Like A Girl's "WOF 9" Photos
May 4-6th, 2018, marked the 9th annual Wheels of Fortune skateboarding showcase in Seattle, WA, hosted by Seattle-based non-profit Skate Like a Girl. Skaters from around the globe descended upon the Emerald City to participate in a jam-packed weekend of activities, culminating in a competition at All Together Skatepark, specifically highlighting female-identified, trans and non-binary individuals. Hundreds of rippers and fans showed up to take part in the action on Sunday. The parking lot outside boasted a bazaar of small women-led skate brands such as AllezOop, The Skate Witches, NEFS, and A Positive Seed, as well as everyone’s favorite: hot dogs and ice cream. Inside, the park was packed with what felt like a Ripley’s-Believe-It-or-Not amount of non-dude skaters, solidifying that this event is a far cry from your average contest. Many highlights made WOF 9 special, including an all-female judges panel, multiple impromptu dance parties and the entire crowd singing along to “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes. All day long, skaters of all ages and ability levels shredded the course to earn prizes and glory, battling their tricks and the Bikram Yoga-esque temperature of the park. In the end, three international up-and-coming skaters took the top spots: Florida’s Meagan Guy in 3rd, Colombia’s Ana Rendon in 2nd, and Japan’s Nanaka Fujisawa in 1st, with Jenn Soto taking home best trick with a kickflip backlip down the rail. See you next year May 3-5th, 2019!
An international trio of up-and-coming rippers rocked their way to the top spots at Wheels of Fortune 9: Florida’s Meagan Guy in 3rd, Colombia’s Ana Rendon in 2nd, and Japan’s Nanaka Fujisawa in 1st Photo: Zorah Olivia
The inclusive vibe of Wheels of Fortune brought together mall grabbers, rockers and nosepickers alike. Solidarity is the new black Photo: Norma Ibarra
Friday’s welcome party kicked off the festivities and felt like a girls’ skateboarding highs-chool reunion. Alex White juggled the freshly-released The Skate Witchez zine issue ten, free beer and photo ops like a professional. Photo: Norma Ibarra
Brightly-colored hair was officially added to the trends-to-watch list for girl skaters at WOF 9. Photo: Norma Ibarra
Young Hanon Saito of Japan was locking into a smooth 50-50s all day long Photo: Olga Aguilar
South America’s Ana Rendon pulled off frontside lipslides without fail Photo: Norma Ibarra
Florida is home to some incredible skateboarders: Elissa Steamer, Fabiana Delfino and Sam Narvaez to name a few. Miami’s Clara Solar kept the legacy alive with boosted beanplants like these! Photo: Norma Ibarra
A full house on Sunday, May 6th kept the skaters pumped, and also brought the room to hot yoga temperatures Photo: Olga Aguilar
Jenn Soto, rocking a Sporty Spice-approved outfit, didn’t forget her kickflip back lips at home Photo: Olga Aguilar
Nora focuses on judging the rippers of Wheels of Fortune 9 Photo: Olga Aguilar
Supreme style queen Beatrice Domond kickflipped out of the bank Photo: Olga Aguilar
Wall-to-wall she-redders packed ATS to watched the WOF 9 ripping go down Photo: Olga Aguilar
Lacey Baker reminded us how to properly tré flip Photo: Olga Aguilar
Head Judge Alex White coaching her panel of scorekeepers: Lacey Baker, Nora Vasconcellos and Michelle Pezel, while Sam Narvaez lurks Photo: Olga Aguilar
Christiana Means meant business with this kickflip Photo: Olga Aguilar
Japan was definitely in the house this year! Photo: Olga Aguilar
Pittsburgh ripper Amber Gedman went full send with this ollie down the three block Photo: Olga Aguilar
A giant crowd and giant festive balloons packed all 7,000 square feet of Seattle’s All Together Skatepark Photo: Olga Aguilar
A murdered-out Jenn Soto murdered the down rail with this steezy back Smith Photo: Norma Ibarra
Marie Dabbadie messed with this Texas plant on the four-foot QP Photo: Olga Aguilar
From kickturns to kickflips, the next generation is ripping—they even know how to pose for group photos! Photo: Olga Aguilar
Twelve-and-Under All Gender Division winners from left to right: Caden Smith, Ezra Doron, Ewan Shaw, Nels Rosen, Luke Rollert, and Yuno Takahashi Photo: Olga Aguilar
Beginner boss women from left to right: Emma Borden, Nina Aguilar, and Shonny Charbonneau Photo: Olga Aguilar
Intermediate top dogs from left to… you get the idea: Ian Gallagher, Steph LaVita, Maya Volpacchio, Dayana Young, and Clara Ferré Photo: Olga Aguilar
Advanced Division top finishers from: Itzel Granados, Kaya Isa and Sara Yamawaki Photo: Olga Aguilar
Friendship is helping your friends up when they fall. These Canadian rippers, Bil and Ellyn, know the drill Photo: Olga Aguilar
Despite wrecking her ankle in the last ten seconds of the final jam, Meagan Guy still came away with 3rd place in the Pro Division. Those 540 flips will be back in no time! Photo: Olga Aguilar
Colombia’s Ana Rendon jacked her knee during the last moments of the Pro Final, but not before earning her 2nd place spot on the podium. Heal up soon, bud! Photo: Olga Aguilar
It was no shirt, no problem for skateboarding legend Vanessa Torres Photo: Norma Ibarra
PSA: Thrasher is for the children Photo: Kristin Ebeling
Results:
12 & Under
1. Caden Smith
2. Yuno Takahashi
3. Ewan Shaw
4. Ezra Doron
5. Nels Rosen
Beginner
1. Emma Borden
2. Nina Aguilar
3. Shonny Charbannew
4. Cara Logel
5. Marie Emilie
Intermediate
1. Ian Gallagher
2. Clara Ferre
3. Steph LaVita
4. Dayana Young
5. Marie Emilie
30 & Up
1. Kea Duarte
2. JJ Jarisson
3. Laura Silva
4. Katta Sterner
5. Jade Spotted Eagle
Advanced
1. Kaya Isa
2. Itzel Granados
3. Sora Yamawaki
4. Lexi Briggs
5. Marie Dabbadie
Pro Final
1. Nanaka Fujisawa
2. Ana Rendon
3. Meagan Guy
4. Jenn Soto
5. Lacey Baker
