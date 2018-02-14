Thrasher Magazine

Skate Valentine's Day Cards

2/14/2018

What else does a healthy relationship need other than an artificial holiday filled with pressure, high expectations, and the obligation to buy a bunch of crap? We’re romantics at heart and, instead of getting her a present or flowers, there’s nothing your girl will like more for V-Day than an email containing one of these poorly-Photoshopped images.

By Adam Creagan

 

V1 1500 sfw

 

 

V2 1500 sfw

 

 

V3 1500 sfw

 

 

V4b 1500

 

 

V5 1500 sfw

 

 

V6 1500 sfw

 

 

V7 1500 sfw

 

 

V8d 1500

