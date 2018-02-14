Skate Valentine's Day Cards
2/14/2018
What else does a healthy relationship need other than an artificial holiday filled with pressure, high expectations, and the obligation to buy a bunch of crap? We’re romantics at heart and, instead of getting her a present or flowers, there’s nothing your girl will like more for V-Day than an email containing one of these poorly-Photoshopped images.
By Adam Creagan
1/18/2018
Character Study: The skate art of ModernCholoIt's obvious where Anthony "ModernCholo" Cardenas finds his influences. He takes both well-known and obscure animated characters and collides them straight into the world of skateboard photography. The result he creates is a pretty cool place to visit.
1/02/2018
"The Ditch Diablo" Artist Profile of BarfJames "Barf" Callahan has done a bunch of amazing projects with Thrasher before, but his interactive comic book "The Ditch Diablo" was on another level. Check out his interview and the portfolio of one of the sickest illustrators out there.
12/29/2017
"The Ditch Diablo" comic bookBehold the cursed realm of The Ditch Diablo! Take a spin through our interactive skate comic book where you choose the adventure. The consequences of your choices are the difference between LIFE and DEATH. Enter if you dare!
7/24/2017
Skateboard HieroglyphicsAncient Egypt is known for Pyramids, Pharaohs, and mummies. Our research of their mysterious written language also indicates they had a ripping skate scene with unique hazards.
4/13/2017
Ryan Maddox: King of PhotograffitiMan, we love those two pages in the back of the mag. Getting skate photos from different scenes around the world is a blast. Ryan has had more pics published in Photo-G than anyone so we figured we’d finally get to know the guy.