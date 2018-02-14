Skate Valentine's Day Cards

Character Study: The skate art of ModernCholo It's obvious where Anthony "ModernCholo" Cardenas finds his influences. He takes both well-known and obscure animated characters and collides them straight into the world of skateboard photography. The result he creates is a pretty cool place to visit.

"The Ditch Diablo" Artist Profile of Barf James "Barf" Callahan has done a bunch of amazing projects with Thrasher before, but his interactive comic book "The Ditch Diablo" was on another level. Check out his interview and the portfolio of one of the sickest illustrators out there.

"The Ditch Diablo" comic book Behold the cursed realm of The Ditch Diablo! Take a spin through our interactive skate comic book where you choose the adventure. The consequences of your choices are the difference between LIFE and DEATH. Enter if you dare!

Skateboard Hieroglyphics Ancient Egypt is known for Pyramids, Pharaohs, and mummies. Our research of their mysterious written language also indicates they had a ripping skate scene with unique hazards.