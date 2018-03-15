SOTY Video Premiere
We all saw the SOTY article in the April issue of the mag, but it goes without saying that a heavy video must follow. Long Beach got a sneak peak Tuesday night to see what Jamie and the boys were able to handle while Down Under, accompanied by a photo show from Burnett and free beers to juice up the crowd. Keep your eyeballs peeled for the video hitting the site soon. You don’t want to miss this one! —Alex Papke
Early-bird special. Burndog would say the fish was finger licking good
Sneak peek before the crowd arrives—showing off some of our favorite images from Down under
Ish on the court goes down as one of my personal faves
Merch table won’t last long
Miner made his way out to the party, equipped with his own beer that he brought from home
Slowly but surely everyone started making their way in
“Switch Japan—sickest shit I’ve ever seen”
Party favors always get the crowd stoked
Joey Ragali and Ethan Loy—guess whose scar is whose!
The grill ended up going for longer than expected. Good looks, Cole
Best get the free beverages while you can
Not sure what photo it was, but it definitely got Mason a little bit excited
“He did what?!”
The smokers' corner out back. Kirby eagerly waits for the video to start
Florida’s finest made their way out to support another SOTY from their home state
Blake found a good deal on the way over that he couldn’t pass up
Bottoms up
J-Lay was on dad duty for the night
Jamie had to hit Ish with the sticker-on-the-back trick. Classic move
Ish was too hyped to notice anyway
Passing the torch
Tyson knows that babes are a must for the party
Ish eventually moved the sticker to his chest while Tyson struggled to finish what’s left of his shot
Christian Henry knows leopard print is in right now
Ish and K-Walks blown away that the DJ table had an AUX cord. Expect to hear Ish’s mixtape coming soon
One more cheers to get the night going
Cody Long looking dapper as always
Beagle showed up, dog in lap
Our host for the evening, John Bradford, coming fully prepared with enough paper towels to clean up any mess
Thrashermasterlensmen Dan Stolling and Matt Bublitz do a quick handoff before the crowd moves inside
Baca himself!
T-Puds was greeted with open arms
By none other than John Dilo
Dakota Hunt came to show off his new beard while Ducky came to show off that great smile
Red plaid is so in right now
Two times!
40oz does it. Wait, is that a quart?
The Worble Crew made their way out, but most wouldn’t recognize Man Ramp without the hardhat
Leo popped his head in just in time to see the video and give a quick hello to Cody
“You seem warm, bud”
Time to get things going already
Gotta get enough to last the whole video
Anticipation was high as the crowd set in
A good speech really gets the stoke high
The verdict is in: these boys handled business Down Under!
Hugs all around
Everyone was in arms after watching it
With these dudes behind it, how couldn’t you be stoked?
Once the crowd found out the prints were up for grabs it was full mayhem.
Dilo was stoked to take home his piece of the pie.
As was Mason
Goes without saying that Torey had to get his
One hell of a Smith grind
Who was more stoked, Brownie on the print or Tyson on his spliff?
“They didn’t say we couldn’t take the boards”
A small sampling of the huge Florida crew that came out to support their boy
Not a bad look
Geoff knows a SOTY when he sees one
Only thing we’re missing is a camo jacket for Murdy
Takes two to tango
“This still up for grabs?”
Florida pride
Thrasher Dan hyped on Bublitz’s edit
The babes started to come out of their shells
“Oh my God, you were in the video? I have to get your number”
And just like that, Ish has two ladies. Three if you include the one in the print
Autograph time
“One handed isn’t gonna work…”
“Here, someone hold my laptop”
Last but not least
Tyson and Ish were hyped on the new wall piece for the crib. Thanks for the fun night, SOTY crew. Keep your eyes peeled for the video hitting the site soon!
