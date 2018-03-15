SOTY Video Premiere

Thrasher Magazine

3/15/2018

We all saw the SOTY article in the April issue of the mag, but it goes without saying that a heavy video must follow. Long Beach got a sneak peak Tuesday night to see what Jamie and the boys were able to handle while Down Under, accompanied by a photo show from Burnett and free beers to juice up the crowd. Keep your eyeballs peeled for the video hitting the site soon. You don’t want to miss this one! —Alex Papke

 

Early-bird special. Burndog would say the fish was finger licking good 

 

Sneak peek before the crowd arrives—showing off some of our favorite images from Down under

 

Ish on the court goes down as one of my personal faves 

 

Merch table won’t last long

 

Miner made his way out to the party, equipped with his own beer that he brought from home

 

Slowly but surely everyone started making their way in

 

“Switch Japan—sickest shit I’ve ever seen” 

 

Party favors always get the crowd stoked

 

Joey Ragali and Ethan Loy—guess whose scar is whose! 

 

The grill ended up going for longer than expected. Good looks, Cole 

 

Best get the free beverages while you can 

 

Not sure what photo it was, but it definitely got Mason a little bit excited

 

“He did what?!”

 

The smokers' corner out back. Kirby eagerly waits for the video to start

 

Florida’s finest made their way out to support another SOTY from their home state

 

Blake found a good deal on the way over that he couldn’t pass up 

 

Bottoms up

 

J-Lay was on dad duty for the night

 

Jamie had to hit Ish with the sticker-on-the-back trick. Classic move

 

Ish was too hyped to notice anyway

 

Passing the torch

 

Tyson knows that babes are a must for the party

 

Ish eventually moved the sticker to his chest while Tyson struggled to finish what’s left of his shot

 

Christian Henry knows leopard print is in right now

 

Ish and K-Walks blown away that the DJ table had an AUX cord. Expect to hear Ish’s mixtape coming soon

 

One more cheers to get the night going

 

Cody Long looking dapper as always

 

Beagle showed up, dog in lap

 

Our host for the evening, John Bradford, coming fully prepared with enough paper towels to clean up any mess

 

Thrashermasterlensmen Dan Stolling and Matt Bublitz do a quick handoff before the crowd moves inside

 

Baca himself! 

 

T-Puds was greeted with open arms

 

By none other than John Dilo

 

Dakota Hunt came to show off his new beard while Ducky came to show off that great smile

 

Red plaid is so in right now

 

Two times!

 

40oz does it. Wait, is that a quart?

 

The Worble Crew made their way out, but most wouldn’t recognize Man Ramp without the hardhat

 

Leo popped his head in just in time to see the video and give a quick hello to Cody

 

“You seem warm, bud”

 

Time to get things going already

 

Gotta get enough to last the whole video

 

Anticipation was high as the crowd set in

 

A good speech really gets the stoke high

 

The verdict is in: these boys handled business Down Under! 

 

Hugs all around 

 

Everyone was in arms after watching it

 

With these dudes behind it, how couldn’t you be stoked?

 

Once the crowd found out the prints were up for grabs it was full mayhem. 

 

Dilo was stoked to take home his piece of the pie. 

 

As was Mason

 

Goes without saying that Torey had to get his

 

One hell of a Smith grind 

 

Who was more stoked, Brownie on the print or Tyson on his spliff?

 

56 FoyPARTY photoPAPKE“They didn’t say we couldn’t take the boards”

 

A small sampling of the huge Florida crew that came out to support their boy 

 

Not a bad look

 

Geoff knows a SOTY when he sees one

 

Only thing we’re missing is a camo jacket for Murdy 

 

Takes two to tango

 

62 FoyPARTY photoPAPKE“This still up for grabs?” 

 

Florida pride

 

Thrasher Dan hyped on Bublitz’s edit

 

The babes started to come out of their shells

 

“Oh my God, you were in the video? I have to get your number”

 

And just like that, Ish has two ladies. Three if you include the one in the print

 

68 FoyPARTY photoPAPKEAutograph time

 

“One handed isn’t gonna work…”

 

“Here, someone hold my laptop”

 

Last but not least

 

Tyson and Ish were hyped on the new wall piece for the crib. Thanks for the fun night, SOTY crew. Keep your eyes peeled for the video hitting the site soon! 

