SOTY Video Premiere

We all saw the SOTY article in the April issue of the mag, but it goes without saying that a heavy video must follow. Long Beach got a sneak peak Tuesday night to see what Jamie and the boys were able to handle while Down Under, accompanied by a photo show from Burnett and free beers to juice up the crowd. Keep your eyeballs peeled for the video hitting the site soon. You don’t want to miss this one! —Alex Papke

Early-bird special. Burndog would say the fish was finger licking good

Sneak peek before the crowd arrives—showing off some of our favorite images from Down under

Ish on the court goes down as one of my personal faves

Merch table won’t last long

Miner made his way out to the party, equipped with his own beer that he brought from home

Slowly but surely everyone started making their way in

“Switch Japan—sickest shit I’ve ever seen”

Party favors always get the crowd stoked

Joey Ragali and Ethan Loy—guess whose scar is whose!

The grill ended up going for longer than expected. Good looks, Cole

Best get the free beverages while you can

Not sure what photo it was, but it definitely got Mason a little bit excited

“He did what?!”

The smokers' corner out back. Kirby eagerly waits for the video to start

Florida’s finest made their way out to support another SOTY from their home state

Blake found a good deal on the way over that he couldn’t pass up

Bottoms up

J-Lay was on dad duty for the night

Jamie had to hit Ish with the sticker-on-the-back trick. Classic move

Ish was too hyped to notice anyway

Passing the torch

Tyson knows that babes are a must for the party

Ish eventually moved the sticker to his chest while Tyson struggled to finish what’s left of his shot

Christian Henry knows leopard print is in right now

Ish and K-Walks blown away that the DJ table had an AUX cord. Expect to hear Ish’s mixtape coming soon

One more cheers to get the night going

Cody Long looking dapper as always

Beagle showed up, dog in lap

Our host for the evening, John Bradford, coming fully prepared with enough paper towels to clean up any mess

Thrashermasterlensmen Dan Stolling and Matt Bublitz do a quick handoff before the crowd moves inside

Baca himself!

T-Puds was greeted with open arms

By none other than John Dilo

Dakota Hunt came to show off his new beard while Ducky came to show off that great smile

Red plaid is so in right now

Two times!

40oz does it. Wait, is that a quart?

The Worble Crew made their way out, but most wouldn’t recognize Man Ramp without the hardhat

Leo popped his head in just in time to see the video and give a quick hello to Cody

“You seem warm, bud”

Time to get things going already

Gotta get enough to last the whole video

Anticipation was high as the crowd set in

A good speech really gets the stoke high

The verdict is in: these boys handled business Down Under!

Hugs all around

Everyone was in arms after watching it

With these dudes behind it, how couldn’t you be stoked?

Once the crowd found out the prints were up for grabs it was full mayhem.

Dilo was stoked to take home his piece of the pie.

As was Mason

Goes without saying that Torey had to get his

One hell of a Smith grind

Who was more stoked, Brownie on the print or Tyson on his spliff?

“They didn’t say we couldn’t take the boards”

A small sampling of the huge Florida crew that came out to support their boy

Not a bad look

Geoff knows a SOTY when he sees one

Only thing we’re missing is a camo jacket for Murdy

Takes two to tango

“This still up for grabs?”

Florida pride

Thrasher Dan hyped on Bublitz’s edit

The babes started to come out of their shells

“Oh my God, you were in the video? I have to get your number”

And just like that, Ish has two ladies. Three if you include the one in the print

Autograph time

“One handed isn’t gonna work…”

“Here, someone hold my laptop”

Last but not least

Tyson and Ish were hyped on the new wall piece for the crib. Thanks for the fun night, SOTY crew. Keep your eyes peeled for the video hitting the site soon!