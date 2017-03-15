T-Eddy Awards 2016 There's no such thing as bad coverage, but every pro cringes when they see it's T-Eddy time again. Rippers, trippers, losers and winners. We kid... because we LOVE. As seen in the April 2017 issue. Got an award we forgot? Write it in the comments!

Firing Line: Louie Lopez With his eye on traffic, Louie laces a strong line through the streets of Southern California. It shouldn’t look this easy, but the man is on another level.

Pizza's “Prepare the Video" Loads of people journey to Barcelona on filming missions, so if you want to stand out you better put in the work. The Pizza crew went above and beyond the call of duty in this killer edit with epic skating on all those dreamy Spanish skate spots…

Kevin Shealy's "Noise 2" Part Florida is a breeding ground for skateboarding savvy. Add Kevin to the list of Sunshine State rippers. This part has a healthy dose of everything and an epic ender.

Skate Rock Mexico: Feature Article Those Skate Rock videos were unreal! Even the dudes on the trip said that was some of the gnarliest skating they’ve seen. Here are photos and stories from one hell of a sick journey filled with music and mayhem. Ay, dios mio!

Skate Rock: Mexico Part 2 The crew marches on, feasting upon the heaviest and crustiest spots imaginable. These episodes are required viewing. GT is a God.

Burnout: Pinch vs Wedge The SOTY Down Unda crew fires it up, only to get stymied by a human skatestopper. Ishod skids big and Kwalks snags the cover.

Firing Line: Roman Pabich Roman goes up and over in the Vans bowl Down Under. The kids are more than alright. They're GD excellent!

Poohrail and Jahn's "Brute" Part This dynamic duo from The Bay mob deep in the streets. Let the good times roll with this shared part. Soundtrack provided by our fallen comrade, the legendary Jacka. Rest in Peace, brother.