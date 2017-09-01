Thrasher Magazine

Luckily, Boo chose the Skategoat over the football jersey. Gap to 50-50 for the win Photo: Alton

Smith grind Photo: Alton

I have two babies: the oldest is Yogi Bear and the youngest is Smokey Bear. They’re two of the raddest little French Bulldogs a guy could ask for. I got them from San Diego Bullies; this dope homie there breeds them. Mad people get their Frenchies from the dude: a bunch of football players from the San Diego Chargers, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, Steelo Brim. A bunch of fools fuck with ‘em.I recently got kicked off Mountain Dew. They weren’t able to back my image ‘cause I post marijuana pics on Instagram. I wasn’t tripping, though. I never expected to ride for a company like that in the first place. Anyway, a couple of months go by and I get hit up by Weedmaps, aka the plug for any clinic or stoner. They hit me up to negotiate a deal to ride for their program and a month or so later I’m signing a contract. Collecting that paper while I’m filling my papers.

I prefer to be on a healthy tip. Stretching is my shit! I love jumping on my bike every morning to get the day going. Juices are the shit too. I try not to eat red meat unless it’s a fat side of delicious ribs. I don’t go to the gym, though. If anything, I hit a few push-ups and crank out some jumping jacks. Post-skate ice baths are a necessity. Eat yo veggies, especially all your greens. Only thing I need to slow down on is rolling up so much weed!

THE FAM

I’m the second oldest of six kids. We all grew up in Tehachapi, CA, always running back and forth from Bakersfield and Palmdale. I wasn’t the only shredder in my family; my older brother LaVail use to shred pretty damn tough too. But my little brother Isaiah was on a whole ‘nother level than me and LaVail. He was a natural on the board. The sucky thing is, a few years back he just got over the board and moved on to doing his own thing like going to school and playing basketball.





Big heel board Sequence: Alton

Gap to front crooks Photo: Alton

I never thought I’d be a pro skateboarder. I was really into football when I was younger. I remember my coach giving me a complete skateboard on the condition that I didn’t skate for the entire season. I thought I was going to do the whole football deal—go to school and play ball. Everyone in my town thought that, actually. But once I hit ninth grade my shit changed up. I picked my board over school and football and never looked back.