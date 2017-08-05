Thrasher Magazine

"The Creature Video" Premiere Photos

5/08/2017

The Creature Video premiered in San Diego on Friday night and what better way to kick it off than to have a pre-game party in the alley outside of Skeleton Key headquarters with a slider bar, quarterpipe, the homies, a BBQ and some ice-cold beverages. After a few hours of straight alley lurking before the police took notice, everyone headed over to the Tango Del Rey to feast their eyes on another Creature video masterpiece. Get your hands on a DVD or an iTunes download. The video is heavy! —Rhino

Creature Photo1 750pxDAF Noah and Creature Lee lurking in Mission Beach

Creature Photo2 750pxStraight from Norway, Kevin Bækkel and AZ’s finest, Ryan Reyes

Creature Photo3 750pxTruman straight out the trench!

Creature Photo4 750pxA slider bar? Ry Rey, one-foot front board

Creature Photo5 750pxChris Russell goes big!

Creature Photo6 750pxCinco de Mayo—Navs entertaining inside Skeleton Key’s HQ

Creature Photo7 750pxOG Jimmy Acosta

Creature Photo8 750pxHey, Ryan, that's a QP, not a jump ramp!

Creature Photo9 750pxMilton, always a pleasure to watch. Kickflip fakie

Creature Photo10 750pxTate Carew keeping up with the big dogs, boneless

Creature Photo11 750pxNavs inverts off the side

Creature Photo12 750pxMilton, frontside flip

Creature Photo13 750pxChris Russell and Lefty ripping through the alley

Creature Photo14 750pxDamn! Who’s that catching some air?

Creature Photo15 750pxShould have known. Milton!

Creature Photo16 750pxOne last blastoff before heading over to the premier

Creature Photo17 750pxTango Del Rey. Who's been here before?

Creature Photo18 750pxConover, Russell and Lee, ready to par-tee

Creature Photo19 750pxBingaman, Gravette and Noah

Creature Photo20 750pxLefty knows how to get down

Creature Photo21 750pxFilming legend Ewan Bowman and his lady Darcy made it down to see the carnage

Creature Photo22 750pxSam Hitz and Trevor hadn't seen each other since KOTR

Creature Photo23 750pxBækkel and his homies ready to check his part out

Creature Photo24 750pxTrench life!

Creature Photo25 750pxJohn Gardner and his pops

Creature Photo26 750pxAlan Young holding up the young rippers: CJ and Keegan

Creature Photo27 750pxTwista, Hewitt, Lefty and friend

Creature Photo28 750pxTruman's Trench crew runs deep

Creature Photo29 750pxThe Partanens and Marius

Creature Photo30 750pxUpper-balcony lurks all fired up

Creature Photo31 750pxGravette, Ryan and their ladies getting ready for it!

Creature Photo32 750pxAnd here we go. Thanks to everyone who came out! And check the tour schedule below to see if there's a premiere near you

 

flyer

    The Creature Video premiered in San Diego on Friday night and what better way to kick it off than to have a pre-game party in the alley outside of Skeleton Key headquarters with a slider bar, quarterpipe, the homies, a BBQ and some ice-cold beverages.
