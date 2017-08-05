"The Creature Video" Premiere Photos
The Creature Video premiered in San Diego on Friday night and what better way to kick it off than to have a pre-game party in the alley outside of Skeleton Key headquarters with a slider bar, quarterpipe, the homies, a BBQ and some ice-cold beverages. After a few hours of straight alley lurking before the police took notice, everyone headed over to the Tango Del Rey to feast their eyes on another Creature video masterpiece. Get your hands on a DVD or an iTunes download. The video is heavy! —Rhino
DAF Noah and Creature Lee lurking in Mission Beach
Straight from Norway, Kevin Bækkel and AZ’s finest, Ryan Reyes
Truman straight out the trench!
A slider bar? Ry Rey, one-foot front board
Chris Russell goes big!
Cinco de Mayo—Navs entertaining inside Skeleton Key’s HQ
OG Jimmy Acosta
Hey, Ryan, that's a QP, not a jump ramp!
Milton, always a pleasure to watch. Kickflip fakie
Tate Carew keeping up with the big dogs, boneless
Navs inverts off the side
Milton, frontside flip
Chris Russell and Lefty ripping through the alley
Damn! Who’s that catching some air?
Should have known. Milton!
One last blastoff before heading over to the premier
Tango Del Rey. Who's been here before?
Conover, Russell and Lee, ready to par-tee
Bingaman, Gravette and Noah
Lefty knows how to get down
Filming legend Ewan Bowman and his lady Darcy made it down to see the carnage
Sam Hitz and Trevor hadn't seen each other since KOTR
Bækkel and his homies ready to check his part out
Trench life!
John Gardner and his pops
Alan Young holding up the young rippers: CJ and Keegan
Twista, Hewitt, Lefty and friend
Truman's Trench crew runs deep
The Partanens and Marius
Upper-balcony lurks all fired up
Gravette, Ryan and their ladies getting ready for it!
And here we go. Thanks to everyone who came out! And check the tour schedule below to see if there's a premiere near you
