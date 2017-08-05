"The Creature Video" Premiere Photos

The Creature Video premiered in San Diego on Friday night and what better way to kick it off than to have a pre-game party in the alley outside of Skeleton Key headquarters with a slider bar, quarterpipe, the homies, a BBQ and some ice-cold beverages. After a few hours of straight alley lurking before the police took notice, everyone headed over to the Tango Del Rey to feast their eyes on another Creature video masterpiece. Get your hands on a DVD or an iTunes download. The video is heavy! —Rhino



DAF Noah and Creature Lee lurking in Mission Beach



Straight from Norway, Kevin Bækkel and AZ’s finest, Ryan Reyes



Truman straight out the trench!



A slider bar? Ry Rey, one-foot front board



Chris Russell goes big!



Cinco de Mayo—Navs entertaining inside Skeleton Key’s HQ



OG Jimmy Acosta



Hey, Ryan, that's a QP, not a jump ramp!



Milton, always a pleasure to watch. Kickflip fakie



Tate Carew keeping up with the big dogs, boneless



Navs inverts off the side



Milton, frontside flip



Chris Russell and Lefty ripping through the alley



Damn! Who’s that catching some air?



Should have known. Milton!



One last blastoff before heading over to the premier



Tango Del Rey. Who's been here before?



Conover, Russell and Lee, ready to par-tee



Bingaman, Gravette and Noah



Lefty knows how to get down



Filming legend Ewan Bowman and his lady Darcy made it down to see the carnage



Sam Hitz and Trevor hadn't seen each other since KOTR



Bækkel and his homies ready to check his part out



Trench life!



John Gardner and his pops



Alan Young holding up the young rippers: CJ and Keegan



Twista, Hewitt, Lefty and friend



Truman's Trench crew runs deep



The Partanens and Marius



Upper-balcony lurks all fired up



Gravette, Ryan and their ladies getting ready for it!



And here we go. Thanks to everyone who came out! And check the tour schedule below to see if there's a premiere near you