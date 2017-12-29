The Follow Up: Joey Guevara

Interview and Photos by Justin Ching

From going on trips together

Looks like winter but Joey's backside flip is all spring Photo: Miguel

Abandoned wallie over fence

Back Smith made possible by Steel Stik

That kink is angled up… Smith grind through it

Water wallie back 50 back 180

Thank you, San Jose, for making this skateable again. Nosegrind pop out, just before the pole

This thing has been getting some attention lately, bluntslide transfer

Desperate spot made decent with a front shove

This angle dwarfs the sidewalk, but the footy does it justice. Back 50 to the street

Fakie nosegrind? Fill 'er up!

Switch ollie on this SJ gem

Gap to front tail before the knobs arrived Photo: Zaslavsky

Kickflip, the light post was replaced shortly after

with our ladies to helping him pick up a Hasselblad kit, it has been pretty awesome watching Joey progress in life and skateboarding. I mean, he’s even cooking his own meals now—not just Top Ramen or mac and cheese. This past year has flown by but has been a blast. Joey is always mentioning ideas he has for spots and it's always a fun time, no stress, just go out and see what we get.Ha! Yeah, I’m not related to Che. Kinda sucks to have a last name that people only know of as a revolutionary. For the record, it's pronounced Guh-var-uh.It'll be a year in February.Not much change. I'm mostly excited about being able to work with Mike Hill on graphic ideas I have. So far every board I've had has meaning to me. I've also got inspired from my recent travels and all the museums I've visited. I've seen a lot of amazing art and I admire all cultures.Yeah, I couldn't be more hyped.We both went on a trip to Mexico City and got to visit Teotihuacan, which has the pyramid of the sun and the pyramid of the moon. It was such a surreal experience and the timing couldn't have been any better. I told her to draw me a simple mockup and from there sent it over to Hill and he touched it up a bit. There was another graphic he had in the works that I really liked as well but we ended up going with Vero's design.Yeah, she means a lot to me. I'm truly blessed to have someone as easygoing as her and she's grown into putting up with my constant habit of skating and traveling.The next boards are just me and Hill. I've been really into African art so I sent him some ideas I think would go well with Workshop. Of course there has to be animals in there! And then I've been trying to do a photo series' board since I shoot a lot of film photos.Thanks. I just went out with the homies and skated a bunch. Barcelona is a skateboarding playground. No matter where you take the train, you’re going to find something amazing.Yeah, we did. That whole Khruangbin album is just an easy listen. The song Miguel Valle used was definitely the most upbeat one that seemed good for skating. I just recently found out Tom Knox skated to it in an old edit. Oh well.Thrasher just hit them up and I guess they were down. We all went to see their show a week before the part came out. It was rad.Yeah, Nina Simone, Kevin Morby and Goat.It sucks because there are already too many people in downtown because of the college and the techies are flooding in as well. All the new buildings are going to be parking garages, apartments and corporate businesses. Gives us parks! We need space.I can think of two but one is knobbed now and the other is fun once every two weeks. Downtown San Jose doesn't really have any great places you can stay at and skate besides one plaza called Caesar Chavez.I spend a lot of time downtown so I definitely had a lot of ideas before filming for this part.Pretty much all my homies work a 9-5 job during the week, so it's hard to find people to skate with. And if anyone skates, it's mostly the skatepark. Not too much is happening over here.Ray Barbee is the inspo. We have lots of similar interests.Clone Wheels. Brennan is putting together a team and Miguel is working on a short web video. There are some really good tricks in there.That would be really sick. I feel like everyone's working on something separate but a trip video would be ideal! Get the team somewhere overseas and skate for a month.Not too much. Working a side job doing home remodeling, playing ping pong and shooting hoops.I'm working on a new part with Miguel. We've done a trip to Portugal and Detroit so far, thanks to Converse. They're always helping with travel. And I'm headed to Guadalajara after Christmas!Stay creative because everyday life gets repetitive.