The Follow Up: Victor Aceves Young Emericans Interview

Steep and deep, Victor locks into a non-chilling nosegrind Photo: Atiba

Life's a bench and then you slide. Noseblunt Photo: Karpinski

Practice at the park and then take it to the streets. Take note, kids. Nocturnal front feebs Photo: Zaslavsky

No more blunts, Bluntslide Photo: Atiba

Baker or Deathwish, Kickflip to crooked grind Photo: Atiba

Downhill lipslide while the homie in the flower bed gets the second angle Photo: Atiba

Been skating the local stuff like Pedlow and chilling with my girl lately. I haven’t really been skating as much street, but I’ve just been chilling.Probably three or four.This is with my team. This is the best one, honestly, that we’re dropping, for sure.Yeah, I’m stoked on it, for sure.A year or two.I first got on from Casey Morrissey, who was the old team manager. He was flowing me shoes and I’ve been getting shoes since. That was probably, like, two or three years ago. Something like that.Fuckin' super stoked. All the dudes are tight as fuck. They all rip.It’s just super rad being a part of a company with all your friends. It’s super tight.Yep.Yeah, there was definitely a lot of pressure. It wasn't too bad, though. Just go out and skate with your homies, you know? It’s pretty chill.Nine or 10 years. My uncle, like, number one dude, literally taught me everything. He still skates the park sometimes.No, I would just ride his board and sometimes I would just take it from him and he’d get pissed off. It was pretty funny. Then my mom finally got me a board.Probably the frontside flip on that gap. It was really tough for me. I went back two or three times. It was just kind of rough.Yeah, I don’t know. It just worked out that day.Again, I really liked the frontside flip. That was one of my favorite tricks, honestly. Bucky was getting me hyped to do it and I ended up just really stoked on that trick for some reason.Probably a 14 or 15. It’s pretty fun. My friend Tislam Smith kickflipped it before, so he set it off.Not really.No, I don’t do that.Yeah. I’ll practice it at the park, too. It’s pretty tight.Pedlow and Lanark. I go to Lanark mostly, but Pedlow’s the home park, you know?Yeah, I went to Texas and we went to Oregon, too.I just room with Zach and them. It was pretty chill.There’s two vans, yeah.I used to be in the smoking van but not anymore. I’ve been kind of clean for a little bit.I haven’t been doing anything.Way better. So much more better.No, I get boards from Baker or Deathwish now. I love Toy but they’re all down in Long Beach and I’m up in Northridge which is near LA, so it just makes more sense for me if I need to go and grab boards.Probably gonna start filming for Baker 4 with Felix.Yeah, Felix is one of my good-ass homies.Dude, it’s awesome filming with him. It’s such a blast.Yeah, way better. No, Bucky’s so rad. I love Bucky.