The Follow Up: Zach Allen's Young Emericans Interview

This is Major Tom to Ground Control, I'm floating in a most peculiar way, and the 5-0 180s out look very beautiful today Photo: Atiba

Uphill back heel for the love, not the video Photo: Hammeke

One foot? Nah, gotta be at least ten-to-twelve. Jump off a building, indeed! Photo: Seidler

Security lurks while Zach works—ollie for the Fargos Photo: Atiba

Channeling his inner Reynolds, Zach Cabs into a front board. Can't wait for Baker 4 Sequence: Hammeke

Zach updates the classics with a modern twist. One-footed crooked bonk transfer. The future is just fine Photo: Hammeke

Photo: Hammeke

Chillin, skating. I’m on a Baker trip right now.It's fucking broken. I broke it skating. I gotta buy a new one.A month, maybe a month and a half.Yeah, I got a burner that works on WiFi only.I like it better not having Instagram. Ha!Panoramo City. It’s in the Valley.Since I was six and I’m 18 now.My mom got me a board because I didn’t know how to ride bikes with training wheels, so I got a board instead.Yeah, but skateboarding is way easier.Through Andrew. I was riding for Lakai before and then I got on Baker and Andrew wanted to see if I wanted to ride for Emerica.Yeah, real as in more than a minute.I’m stoked.Kinda. But I was just kind of having fun a lot of the time.I was filming with Bucky Gonzalez and a filmer named Felix Soto that films for Baker. We had another project we were gonna do but we ended up giving it all to Emerica for the video.We were just gonna try to get a little Thrasher part but instead we gave all of the footage to Emerica.Two weekends ago we skated this gap at a school in Valencia and I tried to back heel a gap.Yeah, but it didn’t even make it into the video part. It was an uphill gap so it just made it hard.That was, like, five minutes.It wasn’t that easy. It was just like jumping off a building so you want to get it quick.A few trips. We went to the Pacific Northwest, like, Seattle and Portland and then we went to Arizona and SD a little. And to SF, like, The Bay with Felix and stuffVictor and the little guys like Kader and Patrick and Seven. Those flow dudes.Yeah. The whole am team, we all know each other.Yeah, I’m comfortable.Probably all the SF stuff that’s in there. I like that the most.And because that was the best trip I ever went on. There’s two SF trips that contribute to the part and both of those trips were the best trips, not only chilling-wise but skating-wise.It was amazing.Yeah, dude. Baker 3 was my first video ever.Yeah, I was super psyched.Yeah.Victor’s part. It’s insane.Oh yeah, for sure.We’ve seen some little parts of it. We’ve seen rough edits. Bucky will show it to us to hype us up to do a trick that we don’t want to do.Yeah, especially for Kader. Kader’s the most stoked to do everything.I've known him since we were ten or 11, but I started becoming friends with him when we were like 12 or 13.Eighteen.Yeah. We’ve known Kader for most of his life, too. He was eight or nine and used to go to Skate Lab and Pedlow a bunch.Kind of, but he was the sickest one of the little kids.Yeah, but he beat me at Pedlow on the halfpipe.Me. But then he was, like, "I want a rematch," and then he beat me. It took, like, 35 minutes, too. It was so long.The Baker 4 video but hopefully a Thrasher part, too. I’m gonna get a car soon so hopefully start driving to SF a bunch.