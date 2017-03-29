The Good Homies: Zion Wright



When and how did you learn McTwists?

Probably about four or five years ago at Woodward. One day I went into the mini-vert and said, “Okay, I’m gonna learn 540s,” and I did and I was stoked.



What grab?

Mute. Nose grabs are easier but mutes feel sicker when you drop your shoulder.



What did you think when we went to Kambah, that old U-pipe park, and asked you to do one?

I was scared. But then I felt out the walls and finally tried one and then it was, like, “Hey, that’s not that bad.” You guys fired me up to do it!



From giant handrails to padless McTwists in crusty pits, Zion Wright proves that skateboarding is in excellent hands. Stand tall, y’all









How do you know Kyle?

I met Kyle when I got on Real. We pretty much hooked up and then started to skate a bunch. Stoked to get invited on his trip.



We all know Kyle shreds but what’s he like as a person?

He’s a good person. He’s mellow, outgoing and he always hooks the homies up.





On this trip we’ve seen you with pink grip, matching pink shoes and a white Red Bull visor. Where do you get your fashion sense from?

That’s just what I’m doing. That’s my swag.



You ever do all yellow?

I haven’t, but now that you mention it I might try it some time.



You ever go all white like Heath Kirchart.

Not yet.





Half-Cab heel, in the pink



Swag





Who are your favorite SOTYs?

Kyle, Ishod, Brian Anderson, Grant and David Gonzalez.



How’s the skating level on this trip compared to an average trip?

It’s all the homies so everyone’s fired up. As soon as you pull up to a spot it’s on. Everyone’s pretty much just feeding off each other.





What’s that fool Skankie like?

He’s a monkey! He’s great. He’s all over the place. When you see him skate you’ll be, like, “Oh, I get it. He’s fucked-up good. It’s not fair.”



Since you’re the new kid on the team, do the guys give you shit?

Of course. Jake Donnelly!



He’s pretty tough and he beats people up. Are you scared of him?

No! He’s tough but I’ll still knock his ass out—just kidding!

Frontside biggie over some rare polished floor



Back heel at Martin Place, for all the good mates

Zion’s overcrooks can move mountains. Or at least angry fat dudes



I know you have some sponsors that have a strict code of conduct regarding personal behavior and what kind of hat you can wear and stuff like that. Is it hard to be yourself and not be in breach of contract all the time?

I don’t really do anything crazy, so I’m gonna say no.



What’s your personal record for cans of Bull in one day?

I’d say four.



Be careful!

I mean, I don’t do anything crazy so it’s not really a problem.



Those Red Bull fools skydive out of space!

I mean, I don’t do stupid stuff. I’m not a bad kid so it’s not cramping my style.



One more can of Bull and this woulda been a biggie flip front board



Do you want to be Skater of the Year some day?

That would be amazing.







What do you think it takes?

Keep skating, have fun and put everything into it. You get back what you put in. Pretty much just skate, have fun and see what happens.



Are you better at street or transition?

Street. But I’m getting better at transition.



Are you going to do the Vans Skatepark Series this year?

Yeah, I’m coming back out to Australia for the Manly contest and then I’m gonna do the Brazil contest too.



Working the Belco keyhole with a lein on the face wall ...



And a Madonna over the hole



Blindside floater on the new bit



Would you ever have a girlfriend who skates?

She’d have to be pretty bad and cool. I don’t know. Right now I’m hanging out with a bunch of surfer chicks.



How’s the Phelper?

Dude, the Phelper’s the Phelper. He’s himself. There’s nothing you can really do about it.



How old is your dad?

My dad is 58.



So a couple years older than Jake.

Yeah, but I would say my dad don’t look as old as the Phelper.



Black don’t crack.

Yep.





Fuck yo peer pressure!