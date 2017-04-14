The Worble’s “New Driveway” Premiere
4/14/2017
From the crew who brought you Manramp, the mighty Mull Brothers are back again with their latest full-length video, New Driveway, and it features everything these guys are known for: janky spots, ripping skating, ridiculous slams, and most of all having a blast. I hit up the premiere in LA to check the new flick and to celebrate Worble style. —Joe Hammeke
The Hi Hat in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA: live music, Burgerlords and Worblers
Daniel Vargas and his lady
Sebo Walker has been up to his neck filming for The Flare, but he still managed to make it out last night
Fos is a local to the Hi Hat. Apparently the place used to be a pool hall with a little tougher crowd. Manly-looking ladies strong-arming the pool tables? Perhaps
That sweet Worble merch for your consumptive urges
Opening act: stand-up comedian and skateboarder Richard Bowen. It was actually hilarious
Tom Mull introducing his brothers and all their friends who relocated from Vermont to LA, all for the love of skateboarding
New Driveway, where you learned all your tricks as a young child
The place was packed
After the video, Tom was mobbed and couldn’t even finish his Burgerlord burger. Let the man eat!
Dave Bachinsky with a huge thumbs up. Dave said when he lived near Boston he would always hear stories about the brothers from Vermont that were killing it
Manramp and his stunt double
A couple of Manramp fans with their limited-edition t-shirts
Tom Rohr and Dominick Walker were psyched
Live music followed, including Cobra Man, which you might recognize from the Manramp song
Dave Mull says, “It’s time to party!”
Of course he did
Dance party on the stage
If you’re a Worbler, you are definitely not afraid to cut loose
One half of Cobra Man, surfing the crowd
Tom Mull pops up
Then Ducky paddles out
What’s he up to?
First-try surprise kickflip
Holy shit!
Stoked
Cobra Man kept trying to stop the nonsense but the crowd was demanding more
That’s it; I’m outta here. Congrats on the new flick, guys. Thanks for keeping skateboarding Worbley
