The Worble’s “New Driveway” Premiere

From the crew who brought you Manramp, the mighty Mull Brothers are back again with their latest full-length video, New Driveway, and it features everything these guys are known for: janky spots, ripping skating, ridiculous slams, and most of all having a blast. I hit up the premiere in LA to check the new flick and to celebrate Worble style. —Joe HammekeThe Hi Hat in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA: live music, Burgerlords and WorblersDaniel Vargas and his ladySebo Walker has been up to his neck filming for The Flare, but he still managed to make it out last nightFos is a local to the Hi Hat. Apparently the place used to be a pool hall with a little tougher crowd. Manly-looking ladies strong-arming the pool tables? PerhapsThat sweet Worble merch for your consumptive urgesOpening act: stand-up comedian and skateboarder Richard Bowen. It was actually hilariousTom Mull introducing his brothers and all their friends who relocated from Vermont to LA, all for the love of skateboardingNew Driveway, where you learned all your tricks as a young childThe place was packedAfter the video, Tom was mobbed and couldn’t even finish his Burgerlord burger. Let the man eat!Dave Bachinsky with a huge thumbs up. Dave said when he lived near Boston he would always hear stories about the brothers from Vermont that were killing itManramp and his stunt doubleA couple of Manramp fans with their limited-edition t-shirtsTom Rohr and Dominick Walker were psychedLive music followed, including Cobra Man, which you might recognize from the Manramp songDave Mull says, “It’s time to party!”Of course he didDance party on the stageIf you’re a Worbler, you are definitely not afraid to cut looseOne half of Cobra Man, surfing the crowdTom Mull pops upThen Ducky paddles outWhat’s he up to?First-try surprise kickflipHoly shit!StokedCobra Man kept trying to stop the nonsense but the crowd was demanding moreThat’s it; I’m outta here. Congrats on the new flick, guys. Thanks for keeping skateboarding Worbley