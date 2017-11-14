Thrasher Magazine

Thrasher Radio Ep. 57: Eric Dressen

11/14/2017
When it comes to legends in skateboarding, the name Eric Dressen always gets in there. The ‘70s micro-midget talks about Logan Earth Ski, Laura Thornhill and a young kid named Julien Stranger. Been there, done it. Eric D knows his stuff. —Jake Phelps
 


400DressenRadioThrasher Radio Ep. 57 Track List:

 

Turbonegro - "Selfdestructo Bust"

Roxy Music - "Editions Of You"
Turbonegro - "Prince Of The Rodeo"
The Dictators - "The Next Big Thing
Van Halen - "Mean Street"

 

 

 

 

 


Download Ep.57


Subscribe to the Thrasher Radio Podcast here. 

Photo: Joseffer

 

Have a question or comment for Jake? Who do you want to see on the show? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

