Thrasher Radio Ep. 57: Eric Dressen When it comes to legends in skateboarding, the name Eric Dressen always gets in there. The ‘70s micro-midget talks about Logan Earth Ski, Laura Thornhill and a young kid named Julien Stranger. Been there, done it. Eric D knows his stuff.—Jake Phelps

Thrasher Radio Ep. 56: Jason Jessee Jason Jessee and the old man talk stoke, Hosoi and after all the horse crap, being alive is the best revenge. Real men do it to fakie.—Jake Phelps

Thrasher Radio: Ep. 55 Mark Gonzales Putting the rad back in radio. Mark Gonzales is the true skateboard pioneer. From the libraries of South Gate to the streets of the world, he took what he saw happening in skateparks and took it to the streets. No conspiracy by freestylers here, just mimicking the parks' style on the rails and curbs all over the LA city basin. Thanks, Mark. —Jake Phelps

Thrasher Radio: Ep. 54 Evan Smith The top-three list for SOTY was all tuff no fluff: Figgy, K-Walks and Evan Smith. While he don’t mind not being the “guy,” he’s just stoked to be on planet Earth having the time of his life. Listen to Mr. Smith talk about the road and the mag on the airwaves. —Jake Phelps

Thrasher Radio: RIP Prince 1958-2016 When legends die only do we realize how much they've influenced us. Now that the purple one is gone, listen to the man's music. –Jake Phelps

Thrasher Radio: Ep. 52 Aaron "Jaws" Homoki Jaws sits down with the Phelper to talk about big drops, the ripper at Clipper, the Lyon 25 and plenty more. Tune in here.

Thrasher Radio: Ep. 51 Pat Duffy Jake sits down with Pat Duffy to talk about the old days, Plan B, and living in Finland. Tune in here.

Thrasher Radio: Ep. 50 Wes Kremer 2014 SOTY, Wes Kremer, talks about his year in the spotlight, mustard, and his hemiz. Scarred for life.