Toy Machine x Active Halloween 2017 Demo
The Bloodsucking Skateboard Company always goes all out for Halloween and this year was no exception as Toy Machine took their annual demo to Active Headquarters in Rancho Cucamonga. Loyal pawns rejoice! —Ben Karpinski
Showed up to Active HQ to find the bros pre-gaming in the parking lot
Real scary costumes this year
The Skipper or Popeye? Either way, got any spinach?
Never know what’s going to happen with Ashton Kutcher in the building
Active’s Morgnar, always in the mix
“If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.” Jeremy’s ready to head inside
Matt B! Still smooth as ever in the Matrix
Billy Marks switch hardflips through the skirt
Blake Carpenter warming up with a nollie crook
Leabres, really committing to that costume
Mike Sinclair, Axel and Lizzie
Drew-Lu Punk’d a back Smith
Wallie, Forrest, wallie!
Collin the beer Viking, always taking it to the next level
Killer costumes
Matt B giving the people what they want
DL got his back with a switch 5-0
Then Billy Marks shut down the rail with a tré flip lip. Gimme a B…
Provost going up
Time for the costume contest
“Who should we give it to?”
The dude? Silent Bob? That’s a pretty solid Devo kit…
Mini Smolik had my vote
Third place went to Dot from Spaceballs
Second to whatever the hell this guy was
And the signed Ed board went to—you guessed it, Freddy Sect. Thanks to everyone that showed up and a special thanks to Active for putting this on year after year
Time to go home and watch Stranger Things
-
10/28/2017
Ben Raybourn x Lizzie Armanto's “Street Spots and Flip Flops" InterviewConcrete crushers Lizzie Armanto and Ben Raybourn discuss prison hot dogs, hitting the raw streets and life on the road. Saturdays are most definitely for the homies.
-
10/27/2017
Toy Machine x RVCAToy Machine teamed up with RVCA to bring you this rad collection. Check it out here.
-
10/17/2017
Toy Machine Halloween Demo 2017If you're around Rancho Cucamonga Oct. 28th be sure to stop by Toy Machine's Halloween demo and costume contest.
-
10/13/2017
Meet the Birdhouse TeamWe're airing select parts from Saturdays starting tomorrow. Until then, take a peek into the nest and get to know the Birdhousers. Would you rather have Ben Raybourn's B.O. or Jaws' teeth? Oh, man, that's a tough/rough one…
-
10/12/2017
Skatepark Round-Up: BirdhouseThis ain’t your average Round-Up. The Birdhouse crew kicked off their session in Tony Hawk’s warehouse before taking things to his backyard. But they weren’t done yet! Clips upon clips upon clips, see for yourself.