Toy Machine x Active Halloween 2017 Demo

The Bloodsucking Skateboard Company always goes all out for Halloween and this year was no exception as Toy Machine took their annual demo to Active Headquarters in Rancho Cucamonga. Loyal pawns rejoice! —Ben Karpinski



Showed up to Active HQ to find the bros pre-gaming in the parking lot



Real scary costumes this year



The Skipper or Popeye? Either way, got any spinach?



Never know what’s going to happen with Ashton Kutcher in the building



Active’s Morgnar, always in the mix



“If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.” Jeremy’s ready to head inside



Matt B! Still smooth as ever in the Matrix



Billy Marks switch hardflips through the skirt



Blake Carpenter warming up with a nollie crook



Leabres, really committing to that costume



Mike Sinclair, Axel and Lizzie



Drew-Lu Punk’d a back Smith



Wallie, Forrest, wallie!



Collin the beer Viking, always taking it to the next level



Killer costumes



Matt B giving the people what they want



DL got his back with a switch 5-0



Then Billy Marks shut down the rail with a tré flip lip. Gimme a B…



Provost going up



Time for the costume contest



“Who should we give it to?”



The dude? Silent Bob? That’s a pretty solid Devo kit…



Mini Smolik had my vote



Third place went to Dot from Spaceballs



Second to whatever the hell this guy was



And the signed Ed board went to—you guessed it, Freddy Sect. Thanks to everyone that showed up and a special thanks to Active for putting this on year after year



Time to go home and watch Stranger Things