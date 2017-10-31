Thrasher Magazine

Toy Machine x Active Halloween 2017 Demo

10/31/2017

The Bloodsucking Skateboard Company always goes all out for Halloween and this year was no exception as Toy Machine took their annual demo to Active Headquarters in Rancho Cucamonga. Loyal pawns rejoice! —Ben Karpinski

1 750pxShowed up to Active HQ to find the bros pre-gaming in the parking lot


2 750pxReal scary costumes this year


3 750pxThe Skipper or Popeye? Either way, got any spinach?


4 750pxNever know what’s going to happen with Ashton Kutcher in the building


5 750pxActive’s Morgnar, always in the mix


6 750px“If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.” Jeremy’s ready to head inside


7 750pxMatt B! Still smooth as ever in the Matrix


8 750pxBilly Marks switch hardflips through the skirt


9 750pxBlake Carpenter warming up with a nollie crook


10 750pxLeabres, really committing to that costume


11 750pxMike Sinclair, Axel and Lizzie


12 750pxDrew-Lu Punk’d a back Smith


13 750pxWallie, Forrest, wallie!


14 750pxCollin the beer Viking, always taking it to the next level


15 750pxKiller costumes


16 750pxMatt B giving the people what they want


17 750pxDL got his back with a switch 5-0


18 750pxThen Billy Marks shut down the rail with a tré flip lip. Gimme a B…


19 750pxProvost going up


20 750pxTime for the costume contest


21 750px“Who should we give it to?”


22 750pxThe dude? Silent Bob? That’s a pretty solid Devo kit…


23 750pxMini Smolik had my vote


24 750pxThird place went to Dot from Spaceballs


25 750pxSecond to whatever the hell this guy was


26 750pxAnd the signed Ed board went to—you guessed it, Freddy Sect. Thanks to everyone that showed up and a special thanks to Active for putting this on year after year


27 750pxTime to go home and watch Stranger Things

