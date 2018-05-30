Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

100 + Flat Bar Tricks from Michael Pulizzi

5/30/2018

We all know he’s a flatbar guru, but HOLY HELL! Here’s Michael Pulizzi hammering out over 100 moves on the horizontal hemisphere. Save some for the rest of us, Mike!

 

  • 5/25/2018

    Pizza's Paris iPhone Clips

    Pizza&#039;s Paris iPhone Clips
    Just some raw iPhone clips from Paris. Pick your own tune for the background and enjoy.
  • 5/18/2018

    Pizza Summer '18 Now Available

    Pizza Summer &#039;18 Now Available
    Check out all of the new boards from Pizza in their Summer '18 catalog.
  • 5/15/2018

    Jesse Vieira's Thaw Files

    Jesse Vieira&#039;s Thaw Files
    Nothing much to say here. Jesse can and will skate anything in front of him. Just watch and enjoy.
  • 5/08/2018

    Adam Taylor's Thaw Files

    Adam Taylor&#039;s Thaw Files
    Watch Adam Taylor hunt down spot after spot, from Japan, to Barcelona and back to San Francisco.
  • 5/05/2018

    Dylan Bunnell's "Lite Death" Video

    Dylan Bunnell&#039;s &quot;Lite Death&quot; Video
    Sean Blueitt sparks it, a thousand homies get some (including Raybourn, Pulizzi and The Muscle) and John Worthington burns the house to the ground. If you had any concerns about the future of pool skating, backyard vert or just raw shredding in general, hit play and rest easy. Tokyo 2020? More like out your door right now. Get some.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.