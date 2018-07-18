20 Years of Theory Skateshop
7/18/2018
Dan Dziuban and Frank Langone opened Theory Skateshop in July 1998. To celebrate their 20 year anniversary they put together these old and new clips from their team.
-
7/18/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Evan Smith ProfileOtherworldly powers meet unstoppable PMA. Evan may just be the greatest KOTR skater ever! Watch the vid and weigh in.
-
7/18/2018
Tyler Thomas for Bones BearingsOne minute of raw east coast street skating with Tyler Thomas for Bones bearings.
-
7/18/2018
éS' ACCEL Plus EverstitchWade Desarmo, Kelly Hart and Tom Asta skate though Los Angeles, testing the new ACCEL Plus Everstitch shoes by éS.
-
7/17/2018
One Star World Tour 2018 VideoWith a worldly crew of skaters, and 16 days on the road in front of them, the One Star pushed its way through Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, England and France.
-
7/17/2018
Happy 40th Anniversary 35th Avenue!35th Avenue Skateshop has been an important fixture in the Washington skate scene for 40 YEARS! Check out this documentary chronicling their history.