adidas' "Mid-City Merge Los Angeles" Video

7/14/2017

adidas Skateboarding heads to Los Angeles, California where infinite skatespots are tied together in a maze of highways. Check it out.

 

    New Cab Pro-Tec Helmet

    Steve Caballero gives some insight on his new signature pinstriped helmet from Pro-Tec.
    Copenhagen Open 2017

    The CPH OPEN in Copenhagen is truly the champagne of skateboarding and an entertainment experience off a lifetime. Get ready.
    adidas' "Mid-City Merge" Teaser

    Enjoy this snapshot of adidas' time spent in Los Angeles, one of skateboarding’s most illustrious cities. Full video dropping Friday, July 14th.
    Emerica Presents: The Reynolds G6

    Andrew Reynolds shows you his new G6 shoe from Emerica. Check it out.
    éS Footwear x DGK

    éS footwear has united with DGK Skateboards for a brand new Fall 2017 collaborative collection. Check out the promo vid here.
