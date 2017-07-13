Thrasher Magazine

adidas' "Mid-City Merge" Teaser

7/13/2017

Enjoy this snapshot of adidas' time spent in Los Angeles, one of skateboarding’s most illustrious cities. Full video dropping Friday, July 14th.

 

