Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Adidas Park Crashers

8/30/2017

Watch Alec Majerus, Daewon Song, Dennis Busenitz and most of the Adidas hitters rip up the Active park.

 

  • 1/05/2017

    We Are Shop Built: Chad Tim Tim

    We Are Shop Built: Chad Tim Tim
    Active goes way back with Chad Tim Tim in this episode of We Are Shop Built. Check it out.
  • 9/23/2016

    Chris Gregson for Active

    Chris Gregson for Active
    Active released their latest edition of “The Drop” featuring an interview with artist, skateboarder and wizard Chris Gregson.
  • 2/25/2016

    Active's "The Drop"

    Active&#039;s &quot;The Drop&quot;
    Active has an exclusive video of Keith Hufnagel discussing his roots, a closer look at what it’s like to be a graphic designer for Active, and a video welcoming Corey Glick.
  • 12/23/2015

    A Day in the Life with Figgy

    A Day in the Life with Figgy
    Active Ride Shop is psyched to share the experience of a day in the life of Justin "Figgy" Figueroa. Check it out.
  • 5/11/2015

    Figgy for Active R/S Apparel

    Figgy for Active R/S Apparel
    Active is very proud to announce Justin “Figgy” Figueroa as their first-ever Active R/S apparel team rider. Watch the clip here.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.