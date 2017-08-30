Adidas Park Crashers
8/30/2017
Watch Alec Majerus, Daewon Song, Dennis Busenitz and most of the Adidas hitters rip up the Active park.
1/05/2017
We Are Shop Built: Chad Tim TimActive goes way back with Chad Tim Tim in this episode of We Are Shop Built. Check it out.
9/23/2016
Chris Gregson for ActiveActive released their latest edition of “The Drop” featuring an interview with artist, skateboarder and wizard Chris Gregson.
2/25/2016
Active's "The Drop"Active has an exclusive video of Keith Hufnagel discussing his roots, a closer look at what it’s like to be a graphic designer for Active, and a video welcoming Corey Glick.
12/23/2015
A Day in the Life with FiggyActive Ride Shop is psyched to share the experience of a day in the life of Justin "Figgy" Figueroa. Check it out.
5/11/2015
Figgy for Active R/S ApparelActive is very proud to announce Justin “Figgy” Figueroa as their first-ever Active R/S apparel team rider. Watch the clip here.