adidas Skateboarding's "Nora" Trailer

Keegan Palmer in Palm Springs Keegan Palmer spent an hour in Palm Springs and got this rad clip for Bones wheels.

AVE’s Rapidweld Pro Lite The AV Rapidweld Pro Lite holiday collection is available now. Check it out.

SkatePal Volunteers 2018 Would you like to volunteer to teach skateboarding in Palestine next year? If so, please contact the good people at SkatePal for info and an application.

David Gonzalez Park Crushers Check out this clip of David Gonzalez on a fresh set of Ricta Park Crushers.