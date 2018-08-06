Adrian Sisk for Bones Wheels

Welcome Webisode 18 Will Blaty keeping the terrain tight and thin on this one from Welcome.

New from Mob Check out all of the new grip from Mob in their Summer '18 catalog.

BS with TG: Joe Brook Part 2 Tommy Guerrero takes Joe Brook and Big Blue down under the bridge for part 2 of another BS with TG.

New from Ricta Check out all of the new wheels from Ricta in their Summer '18 catalog.