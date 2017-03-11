Aidan Fuller: DLX Known Associate

Sean Malto and Friends Skate Vermont Mountain Dew pros Sean Malto and Curren Caples visit Vermont for the first time to skate some of the most epic spots in the state with fellow team riders and Vermont locals Jordan Maxham and Chris Colbourn.

The Emerica x Pendleton Collaboration Worlds collide in this new collab capsule, bringing Pendleton and Emerica together to create a collection inspired by the past, yet built for the present.

HALLOWOLFBAT Preview Check out what Dennis McNett has cooking for tomorrow's Hallowolfbat show.

"TRENCHTAGE" Montage Truman Hooker comes through with a new Trench montage featuring their crew. Check it out.