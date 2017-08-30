Almost A Minute Ep5

Rough Cut: Yuri Facchini's "Almost 3AM" Part Yuri brings explosive power and a bottomless bag of technical tricks to the table. This Rough Cut is bonkers.

Yuri Facchini's Pro Surprise Behind the scenes of Yuri's pro surprise during his First Look and his recent trip to Los Angeles to film with the Almost team. Check it out.

Almost's "3AM" Video If you’re in the mood for mind-melting board control and tech skills, then you’ve come to the right place. Almost AMS Yuri Facchini, Fran Molina, and Tyson Bowerbank go buck wild in this video. Damn!

Fran Molina's "Bienvenido" Part He’s from Spain, so you know he was born with incredible board control powers, but Fran packs plentiful pop and an effortless style into his arsenal for something altogether special. Boom!