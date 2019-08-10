Tiago's Mix Tape

Thunder Juicin' through Oregon Equipped with a quiver of boards, Willis Kimbel and the crew jumped on the road through eastern Oregon hitting abandoned highway passes, dirt tracks, and savage 'crete.

Dime Street Challenge 2019: Live at Olympic Stadium With Tokyo 2020 looming, it’s easy to feel like skateboarding is getting too serious. Need some relief? Spend the next nine minutes watching the Dime Street Challenge in Montreal. Ahhh… that’s more like it.

Nike S.B. | Remembering Sandy Bodecker Nike SB remembers the late Sandy Bodecker. From the early days of Nike Skateboarding until his passing in 2018. Click play to see how he got Nike SB up and running to what it is now.

Primitive x Crupie Did the VX ever really leave? Not a chance. Check out this golden 4:3 part from the amazing Carlos Ribeiro celebrating the collab between Primitive and Crupie wheels. Enjoy!