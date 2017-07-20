Andrew Allen's Slip-On Pro Signature Colorways
7/20/2017
Vans partners with pro skater Andrew Allen to release two signature colorways of the slip-on pro. Check them out.
7/20/2017
Burnout: Scorched Earth in Ft. WorthThe Vans x Thrasher tour rips into the Lone Star state, triple-digit temps be damned!
7/20/2017
Vans Scorchin' Summer: Fort Worth DemoThe Vans crew continues to blaze through Texas, stopping for a hot minute in Fort Worth for a bonafide skatepark blowout.
7/20/2017
Kyle Walker DayThis Friday in OKC we’ll be celebrating our SOTY Kyle Walker in his hometown. Skate jam with the Vans team during the day, party time at night, with a special performance by G Herbo. Click through for details and RSVP info.
7/20/2017
OJ Wheels: The Metal RampCheck out what goes down when Frecks, Gregson, Kimbel and Dicola take a metal ramp around Oceanside.
7/20/2017
In The Park at North DomingoRyan Reyes, Willis Kimbel, Peter Raffin, Taylor Bingaman, Truman Hooker and Kevin Baekkel rip the North Domingo park on the Creature video tour.