Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Andrew Allen's Slip-On Pro Signature Colorways

7/20/2017

Vans partners with pro skater Andrew Allen to release two signature colorways of the slip-on pro. Check them out.

 

750vansAndrewAllen

  • 7/20/2017

    Burnout: Scorched Earth in Ft. Worth

    Burnout: Scorched Earth in Ft. Worth
    The Vans x Thrasher tour rips into the Lone Star state, triple-digit temps be damned!
  • 7/20/2017

    Vans Scorchin' Summer: Fort Worth Demo

    Vans Scorchin&#039; Summer: Fort Worth Demo
    The Vans crew continues to blaze through Texas, stopping for a hot minute in Fort Worth for a bonafide skatepark blowout.
  • 7/20/2017

    Kyle Walker Day

    Kyle Walker Day
    This Friday in OKC we’ll be celebrating our SOTY Kyle Walker in his hometown. Skate jam with the Vans team during the day, party time at night, with a special performance by G Herbo. Click through for details and RSVP info.
  • 7/20/2017

    OJ Wheels: The Metal Ramp

    OJ Wheels: The Metal Ramp
    Check out what goes down when Frecks, Gregson, Kimbel and Dicola take a metal ramp around Oceanside.
  • 7/20/2017

    In The Park at North Domingo

    In The Park at North Domingo
    Ryan Reyes, Willis Kimbel, Peter Raffin, Taylor Bingaman, Truman Hooker and Kevin Baekkel rip the North Domingo park on the Creature video tour.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.