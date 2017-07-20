Andrew Allen's Slip-On Pro Signature Colorways

Burnout: Scorched Earth in Ft. Worth The Vans x Thrasher tour rips into the Lone Star state, triple-digit temps be damned!

Vans Scorchin' Summer: Fort Worth Demo The Vans crew continues to blaze through Texas, stopping for a hot minute in Fort Worth for a bonafide skatepark blowout.

Kyle Walker Day This Friday in OKC we’ll be celebrating our SOTY Kyle Walker in his hometown. Skate jam with the Vans team during the day, party time at night, with a special performance by G Herbo. Click through for details and RSVP info.

OJ Wheels: The Metal Ramp Check out what goes down when Frecks, Gregson, Kimbel and Dicola take a metal ramp around Oceanside.