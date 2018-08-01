Aramis and Ryder on IC
1/08/2018
IC is the official board sponsor for Aramis Hudson and Ryder McLaughlin.
12/29/2017
The Illegal Civ Cinema Tour Part 3 of 5This is part 3 of Illegal Civ's Nation Wide tour. Check it out.
10/16/2017
IC hits the RoadMikey put Denzel Curry, Show Me the Body, and all the homies together for an IC tour. Here’s a taste of the action.
9/08/2017
The DC Promo VideoWe could throw a million superlatives into this caption, but why waste time? T-Funk sparks it, Evan and Wes share a few face-melting minutes and Tiago detonates a legendary part to bring down the curtains. Wow...
8/30/2017
The Follow Up: Aramis Hudson of Cavi ClubThe DC X Cavi Club vid was legit! Aramis Hudson talks about the collab, how Cavi Club got started and why you should always bet on yourself. You know what DC stands for? If not, read on, playa!
8/22/2017
Rough Cut: Aramis Hudson's "DC x Cavi" PartThis raw footage shows Aramis’ natural talent and how he had a blast while putting together his amazing edit.