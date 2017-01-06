Thrasher Magazine

Arbor Whiskey Project Welcomes Shuriken Shannon

6/01/2017

Arbor's Whiskey Project is steadily building up a team with a solid mix of power and creativity. Shuriken Shannon has joined their skateboard family.

 

