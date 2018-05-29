Arrow and Beast Mixtape ‘18

Girl & Chocolate's "Chickity China" Video The boys start out with a demo demolition before terrorizing marble terrain in the streets of China. Dream spot after dream spot!

Girl & Chocolate in China Girl and Chocolate explain how to make friends and intoxicate people in China.

Wayward Wheels' “SH*T-SHOWER-SHEESH" Video A roster full of legends on the loose in Germany, set to the sounds of Giggs and 2 Chainz—this is what a tour video should look like. Btw, Mr Najera, you’re not supposed to do those tricks UP the stairs!

Fatback: Girl's "When Nature Calls" Trip As Girl made it’s way up the coast, Fatback kept the camera rolling, capturing camaraderie and those endless good times on the road with your bros.