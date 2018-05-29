Arrow and Beast Mixtape ‘18
5/29/2018
Cheers to a killer shop edit from our homies in Stuttgart, Germany. Enjoy!
4/09/2018
Girl & Chocolate's "Chickity China" VideoThe boys start out with a demo demolition before terrorizing marble terrain in the streets of China. Dream spot after dream spot!
4/09/2018
Girl & Chocolate in ChinaGirl and Chocolate explain how to make friends and intoxicate people in China.
12/07/2017
Wayward Wheels' “SH*T-SHOWER-SHEESH" VideoA roster full of legends on the loose in Germany, set to the sounds of Giggs and 2 Chainz—this is what a tour video should look like. Btw, Mr Najera, you’re not supposed to do those tricks UP the stairs!
9/12/2017
Fatback: Girl's "When Nature Calls" TripAs Girl made it’s way up the coast, Fatback kept the camera rolling, capturing camaraderie and those endless good times on the road with your bros.
8/24/2017
Girl's "When Nature Calls" VideoThis crew of legends and new blood can skate both gigantic cement pits and raw streets. You can’t go wrong with an edit from Girl. Featuring Cory Kennedy, Sean Malto, Rick McCrank, Simon Bannerot, Mike Carroll, Rick Howard, Tyler Pacheco and Andrew Brophy.