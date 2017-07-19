Assault Skateboards' "Friends Of No One" Promo Video

Mason Silva for Bronson Mason attacks everything in front of him at high velocity, packing a punch in every move. Check out this clip from Bronson.

"Roll for Rob" Benefit Art Show and Skate Jam The 4th Roll for Rob event is this weekend in Boston to raise money for Rob Pontes' ALS treatment. There is a benefit art show at Orchard Skateshop Friday July 21 and Skate event at the Lynch Family Skatepark Saturday July 22. Come skate with pros, win product, and help raise money for our brother!

Globe x Nude Bowl The Globe team got together for a session at the Nude bowl. Check it out.

Sml. World Ep. 1 Mark Suciu, Sammy Montano, and Justin Drysen cruise around the Long Beach area.