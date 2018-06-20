Thrasher Magazine

Backyard Bustin' with the Homies

6/20/2018

Kader Sylla backyard bustin' with the homies for Bronson Speed Co.

 

  • 6/20/2018

    Brute SF in NYC
    The Brute SF crew made it to NYC to rip the streets.
  • 6/20/2018

    NB Numeric visits Costa Rica
    Tyler Surrey, Marius Syvanen and Jack Curtin visit Costa Rica to test out some football jerseys and wish the national team good luck in Russia.
  • 6/20/2018

    Tommy Sandoval for Krux
    Tommy goes gunz a blazin'! Some actual skateboarding from a holey truck veteran.
  • 6/20/2018

    Pizza&#039;s Instagram Comp #2
    Pizza skateboards Instagram comp of the week. Check it out.
  • 6/19/2018

    New from Welcome
    Check out all of the new boards and gear from Welcome in their catalog here.
