BARFXSHED
5/02/2017
James "Barf" Callahan and Sam Hitz collide to bring you the latest from Shed.
-
4/28/2017
Creature's "CSFU" VideoAvailable for the first time officially from Creature since it's 2012 release, here is CSFU in it's entirety
-
4/27/2017
King of the Road Season 2: Series TrailerThe original road trip from hell roars back to life on Viceland! Creature, enjoi and Deathwish push the tricks and torture to unheard of levels in what is seriously the gnarliest, weirdest and most ridiculous KOTR we've ever done. The TV series starts June 8th, with always-free webisodes on the Thrasher site the following day. Check the carnage to come!
-
4/13/2017
Creature's "Black Metal" VideoAvailable for the first time officially from Creature since it's 2007 release, here is Black Metal in it's entirety.
-
4/07/2017
Creature's "Born Dead" VideoAvailable for the first time officially from Creature since it's 2006 release, here is Born Dead in it's entirety.
-
3/30/2017
Creature Feature: Al Partanen's "CSFU" PartCreature digs up Al Partanen's 2012 part from CSFU. Check it out.