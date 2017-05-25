Blood Wizards "Friends of the Forest" Series

Nolan Miskell for Blood Wizard Nolan Miskell introduces Blood Wizard's new line of boards from the Legends series, on his way to destruction.

New from Blood Wizard Check out all of the new boards from Blood Wizard in their catalog here.

"Elemental Wizards" Video In a collaboration you probably didn’t foresee, Element and Blood Wizard join forces for an out-of-body skateboarding experience across every terrain imaginable.

Elemental Wizards Tour The crew covered plenty of ground across the American West, hitting all types of epic spots. Check out the photos and backstory of the trip.