Blood Wizards "Friends of the Forest" Series
5/25/2017
Blood Wizard has conjured up a new graphic tale, "The Friends of the Forest" series with art by SF artist Omar Gonzales.
You can see more at http://www.bloodwizard.com
12/19/2016
Nolan Miskell for Blood WizardNolan Miskell introduces Blood Wizard's new line of boards from the Legends series, on his way to destruction.
12/15/2016
New from Blood WizardCheck out all of the new boards from Blood Wizard in their catalog here.
11/18/2016
"Elemental Wizards" VideoIn a collaboration you probably didn’t foresee, Element and Blood Wizard join forces for an out-of-body skateboarding experience across every terrain imaginable.
11/17/2016
Elemental Wizards TourThe crew covered plenty of ground across the American West, hitting all types of epic spots. Check out the photos and backstory of the trip.
11/16/2016
"Elemental Wizards" TeaserElement has aligned with the dark forces of Blood Wizard and their video offering will be sacrificed to the Skate Gods this Friday.