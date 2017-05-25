Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Blood Wizards "Friends of the Forest" Series

5/25/2017

Blood Wizard has conjured up a new graphic tale, "The Friends of the Forest" series with art by SF artist Omar Gonzales.

750 BWForest
You can see more at http://www.bloodwizard.com
  • 12/19/2016

    Nolan Miskell for Blood Wizard

    Nolan Miskell for Blood Wizard
    Nolan Miskell introduces Blood Wizard's new line of boards from the Legends series, on his way to destruction.
  • 12/15/2016

    New from Blood Wizard

    New from Blood Wizard
    Check out all of the new boards from Blood Wizard in their catalog here.
  • 11/18/2016

    "Elemental Wizards" Video

    &quot;Elemental Wizards&quot; Video
    In a collaboration you probably didn’t foresee, Element and Blood Wizard join forces for an out-of-body skateboarding experience across every terrain imaginable.
  • 11/17/2016

    Elemental Wizards Tour

    Elemental Wizards Tour
    The crew covered plenty of ground across the American West, hitting all types of epic spots. Check out the photos and backstory of the trip.
  • 11/16/2016

    "Elemental Wizards" Teaser

    &quot;Elemental Wizards&quot; Teaser
    Element has aligned with the dark forces of Blood Wizard and their video offering will be sacrificed to the Skate Gods this Friday.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.