Blow'n Up the Spot: Paul Hart & Sammy Montano
1/16/2018
Indy riders Sammy Montano and Paul Hart hit up a local skatepark.
-
1/09/2018
Blow'n Up The Spot with Milton MartinezHere's some footage of Milton Martinez enjoying a session at Vans HB Park in this clip from Independent.
-
12/19/2017
Globe Welcomes Sammy MontanoGlobe welcomes Sammy Montano to their team with this sick part. Check it out.
-
12/11/2017
All Day with Erick WinkowskiHere's what Independent trucks got in one full day of skating with Erick Winkowski.
-
12/06/2017
Nate Greenwood's "Indy Raw Ams" PartNate is a footy-stacking machine and this part came together in no time. Effortless lines, wild rail moves and more are just a click away.
-
11/20/2017
Tiago Lemos' "Indy" PartIf you thought Tiago already handled enough biz this year, you were mistaken. He’s back to hit us over the head with more explosive, face-melting footage. This man is in a league of his own.