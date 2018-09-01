Blow'n Up The Spot with Milton Martinez
1/09/2018
Here's some footage of Milton Martinez enjoying a session at Vans HB Park in this clip from Independent.
Hotshots Glendale DemoCome join the Hot Shots Skate Gang at the Union Hills skatepark in Glendale, AZ on 1/13.
Beer City Turns 25Congratulations to Beer City skateboards on 25 years. Cheers!
Vagrant's "Sketchy Rollers" VideoJump in the van with the Vagrant team on a road trip through the Pacific Northwest.
RVCAloha 2017 VideoA week on the North Shore of Oahu with Spanky, Curren Caples, Greyson Fletcher, Malakai Montes, Shane Borland and Christian Hosoi. Check it out.
Creature ChristmasRyan Reyes and John Gardner wrapped up some Creature gifts for some lucky folks that were skating the Paradise Valley Skatepark the day after Christmas.