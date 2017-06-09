Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Blowing Up the Spot with Taylor Kirby

9/06/2017

ATV Taylor Kirby handles some solo destruction at Prince Park for Independent trucks.

 

  • 9/06/2017

    Indy's "Pedal to the Metal in the Pacific Northwest" Video

    Indy&#039;s &quot;Pedal to the Metal in the Pacific Northwest&quot; Video
    It’s astounding how much insane footage can be logged in just one trip these days. Especially with a team as sick as the Indy squad. Cement pits and raw streets get annihilated here.
  • 9/06/2017

    Indy's "Pedal to the Metal in the Pacific Northwest" Article

    Indy&#039;s &quot;Pedal to the Metal in the Pacific Northwest&quot; Article
    Indy grinds through the Pacific Northwest leaving coping dust and truck shavings in their wake. Get the story behind the mission, including a Bobby Worrest Q&A. Parts two and three coming next week. Stay stoked.
  • 9/06/2017

    Austyn and Jake in Mexico

    Austyn and Jake in Mexico
    Austyn Gillette and Jake Anderson get a few rad clips in Mexico for FORMER. Check it out.
  • 9/05/2017

    Indy's "Pedal To The Metal" Premiere

    Indy&#039;s &quot;Pedal To The Metal&quot; Premiere
    If you're down near Ocean Beach in San Diego this Thursday, get to the Culture Brewing Co. for the premiere of Indy's "Pedal To The Metal" video featuring Hewitt, Drehobl, Winkowski, Kremer, Baca, Worrest and more.
  • 9/05/2017

    Supreme x Nike SB Air Force 2

    Supreme x Nike SB Air Force 2
    Vincent Touzery, Kyron Davis, Auguste Bouznad, Sean Pablo, Nik Stain, and Eric Koston get busy in Paris. Shot by Manuel Schenck.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.