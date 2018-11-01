Thrasher Magazine

Board Reanimation Rally 2018

1/11/2018

Wanna win some shit? Get that old deck from last year out of the shed. It's time to REANIMATE! Cut an old deck into your hearts desire. Something that will impress, scare and baffle. Grab some paint and put the cherry on top. Go big for a chance to win a massive hardware box from Creature, Inependent, Mob, Bronson including a fresh uncut blank all compliments of the The Larb.


Send photos to [email protected] by Monday (midnight) January 15th to be eligible to win. Winner announced Wednesday January 17th. Go to thelarb.com for more details and notable examples of past Reanimations.
Top 6 REANIMATIONS will be show cased on thelarb.com and receive Larb x Mob grip for your efforts.

 

NOTE: We accept all submissions but can only ship prizes within the US. Now get at it.

 

    Nora Vasconcellos for OJ

    Nora Vasconcellos casually destroys the local park on a freshly squeezed set of OJ's Insane-A-Thane wheels.
    Flatbar Frenzy with Miles Silvas

    Come skate with Miles Silvas and the Thunder team at PLA skateshop in downtown Sacramento this Saturday from 6-8pm. Flatbar junk jam, win sets of Miles' new pro truck, plus free BBQ and beer from Fieldworks.
    Blow'n Up The Spot with Milton Martinez

    Here's some footage of Milton Martinez enjoying a session at Vans HB Park in this clip from Independent.
    Hotshots Glendale Demo

    Come join the Hot Shots Skate Gang at the Union Hills skatepark in Glendale, AZ on 1/13.
    Beer City Turns 25

    Congratulations to Beer City skateboards on 25 years. Cheers!
