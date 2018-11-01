Board Reanimation Rally 2018
Wanna win some shit? Get that old deck from last year out of the shed. It's time to REANIMATE! Cut an old deck into your hearts desire. Something that will impress, scare and baffle. Grab some paint and put the cherry on top. Go big for a chance to win a massive hardware box from Creature, Inependent, Mob, Bronson including a fresh uncut blank all compliments of the The Larb.
Send photos to [email protected] by Monday (midnight) January 15th to be eligible to win. Winner announced Wednesday January 17th. Go to thelarb.com for more details and notable examples of past Reanimations.
Top 6 REANIMATIONS will be show cased on thelarb.com and receive Larb x Mob grip for your efforts.
NOTE: We accept all submissions but can only ship prizes within the US. Now get at it.
-
1/11/2018
Nora Vasconcellos for OJNora Vasconcellos casually destroys the local park on a freshly squeezed set of OJ's Insane-A-Thane wheels.
-
1/11/2018
Flatbar Frenzy with Miles SilvasCome skate with Miles Silvas and the Thunder team at PLA skateshop in downtown Sacramento this Saturday from 6-8pm. Flatbar junk jam, win sets of Miles' new pro truck, plus free BBQ and beer from Fieldworks.
-
1/09/2018
Blow'n Up The Spot with Milton MartinezHere's some footage of Milton Martinez enjoying a session at Vans HB Park in this clip from Independent.
-
1/09/2018
Hotshots Glendale DemoCome join the Hot Shots Skate Gang at the Union Hills skatepark in Glendale, AZ on 1/13.
-
1/09/2018
Beer City Turns 25Congratulations to Beer City skateboards on 25 years. Cheers!