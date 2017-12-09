Thrasher Magazine

David Gravette for Bones Wheels

9/12/2017

David Gravette's been riding Bones' STF 53mm V2s since 2008. Find out why here.

 

  • 9/12/2017

    Diamond Supply Co. x The Beatles
    The Diamond Supply Co x Beatles Yellow Submarine ‘Nothing is Real’ capsule is now available. Check it out.
  • 9/12/2017

    Bronson Welcomes Alexis Ramirez
    Bronson Speed Co. welcomes Alexis Ramirez to their team with this clip of him ripping a San Diego park.
  • 9/12/2017

    Louie Lopez for Mob
    Here's a closer look at how Mob grip is applied to your board, and used in the streets with Louie Lopez.
  • 9/11/2017

    ANALOGUE Promo
    Check out the new Analogue promo for their video dropping this month.
  • 9/08/2017

    P-Stone Antihero Boards SOLD OUT
    Antihero pulled the remaining sixty or so 'Big Dog' P-Stone boards and are offering them here direct. Proceeds go to his family.
