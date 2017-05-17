Thrasher Magazine

The SOTY on Bong Appetit

5/17/2017

K Walks, Gravette, Samarria, Yonnie and Jeron sample some legal-weed infused eats on the VICELAND series. 7:30 on Wednesdays.
 

KING OF THE ROAD x BONG APPETIT, tonight at 10:30.

Posted by VICELAND on Wednesday, May 17, 2017
