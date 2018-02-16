Brandon Biebel Fan Club Remix

New from Venture Brandon Westgate blasts a monster kickflip to launch the new Venture drop 3 catalog, plus a Boston video with some OG Boston heads.

New from Venture Jack Curtin's switch ollie opens the Fall drop 2 catalog from Venture. Also check out the best of Nick Tucker's Instagram clips.

Ugly Vision: Dime Dime’s Glory Challenge is a wondrous event that takes place in Montreal every year. After the actual contest, they do more challenges on the streets and get in some raw skating. Go for a Dime and you get a dozen.

Awake: Windsor James Windsor James came through with a minute of hammers for his Venture Awake edit.