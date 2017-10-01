Thrasher Magazine

Brodie Penrod for Ricta
1/10/2017
Brodie grabs a fresh set of Ricta Naturals and puts them to the test.
-
1/10/2017
Luan Oliveira's "One For All" PartQuick feet. Technical pop. Luan does Luan from Brazil to Spain, LA and beyond. Watch his new part "One For All" here.
-
1/09/2017
Roman and Cedric Pabich for BronsonThe Pabich bros ooze style and bring the heat to every session. Check out this footy from Bronson.
-
1/05/2017
We Are Shop Built: Chad Tim TimActive goes way back with Chad Tim Tim in this episode of We Are Shop Built. Check it out.
-
1/05/2017
Miles Silvas Pro Truck Release PartyCome celebrate the release of Miles Silvas' pro Thunder truck at PLA in Downtown Sac January 7th at 6pm.
-
1/04/2017
Tobias Coughlin-BogueWhen skateboard legend Brian Anderson came out of the closet, he was deservedly celebrated and praised. We hope people show Tobias the same respect and understanding, even if his name doesn’t come with the same star-power and notoriety. We strongly encourage you read his story. Congrats, Tobias.